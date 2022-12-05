Popular disc jockey DJ Cuppy has released cool, intimate moments of her and her boxer boyfriend Ryan Taylor partying hard.
Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor
All love and no play makes Cuppy a boring bride.
Recommended articles
Since the news of the DJ's engagement broke on the internet, she has kept a low profile regarding it, but a few nights ago, she shared pictures and videos of their fun night out online.
Over the weekend, the couple went out in style to dance hard at a club. The duo undoubtedly had a great night because they could be seen having a good time and partying on Cuppy's Instagram story.
The Otedola family's daughter was spotted drinking, playing, while remaining fixated on her partner.
Prior to Cuppy's post, Taylor shared loved up pictures of himself and his bride-to-be on his Instagram story.
Pulse had earlier reported that the Disc Jockey got engaged to her boyfriend.
The report came following the release of a video in which the DJ was seen getting a ring from her partner.
After getting the ring, the duo shared a kiss to the rhythmic dictates of Bruno Mars' 'Marry You.'
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng