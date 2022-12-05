RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor

Babatunde Lawal

All love and no play makes Cuppy a boring bride.

Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor
Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor

Popular disc jockey DJ Cuppy has released cool, intimate moments of her and her boxer boyfriend Ryan Taylor partying hard.

Since the news of the DJ's engagement broke on the internet, she has kept a low profile regarding it, but a few nights ago, she shared pictures and videos of their fun night out online.

Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor
Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor Pulse Nigeria

Over the weekend, the couple went out in style to dance hard at a club. The duo undoubtedly had a great night because they could be seen having a good time and partying on Cuppy's Instagram story.

Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor
Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor Pulse Nigeria

The Otedola family's daughter was spotted drinking, playing, while remaining fixated on her partner.

Prior to Cuppy's post, Taylor shared loved up pictures of himself and his bride-to-be on his Instagram story.

Pulse had earlier reported that the Disc Jockey got engaged to her boyfriend.

The report came following the release of a video in which the DJ was seen getting a ring from her partner.

After getting the ring, the duo shared a kiss to the rhythmic dictates of Bruno Mars' 'Marry You.'

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

