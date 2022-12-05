Inside Dj Cuppy's fun night out with boyfriend Ryan Taylor

Since the news of the DJ's engagement broke on the internet, she has kept a low profile regarding it, but a few nights ago, she shared pictures and videos of their fun night out online.

Over the weekend, the couple went out in style to dance hard at a club. The duo undoubtedly had a great night because they could be seen having a good time and partying on Cuppy's Instagram story.

The Otedola family's daughter was spotted drinking, playing, while remaining fixated on her partner.

Prior to Cuppy's post, Taylor shared loved up pictures of himself and his bride-to-be on his Instagram story.

Pulse had earlier reported that the Disc Jockey got engaged to her boyfriend.

The report came following the release of a video in which the DJ was seen getting a ring from her partner.