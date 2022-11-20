DJ Cuppy, the Otedola empire's heiress, is reportedly engaged to a British boxer and Youtuber, Ryan Taylor.
Dj Cuppy is engaged to British boxer, Ryan Taylor
Her partner surprised her with a proposal on stage at a Gumball awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi.
Recommended articles
This came following the release of a video that is now viral, in which the DJ is seen getting a ring from her partner. After getting the ring, the duo shared a kiss to the rhythmic dictates of Bruno Mars' 'Marry You'
This development shocked fans, and many are currently perplexed as to how she became engaged after recently lamenting her single status.
Recent turn of events have shown that DJ Cuppy is now officially engaged to her 30-year-old British professional boxer partner, Taylor, and has taken herself off the market.
While the facts of the event are unknown because neither DJ Cuppy nor her boyfriend have issued a statement, numerous sources maintain that Cuppy is engaged.
Watch Video:
Remember that DJ Cuppy's sister also got engaged to her lover, Mr. Eazi, earlier this year, a decision that drew praise from a wide range of people, including Dj Cuppy, who couldn't contain her joy as she prayed for the couple online.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng