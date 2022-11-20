Dj Cuppy is engaged to British boxer, Ryan Taylor

This came following the release of a video that is now viral, in which the DJ is seen getting a ring from her partner. After getting the ring, the duo shared a kiss to the rhythmic dictates of Bruno Mars' 'Marry You'

This development shocked fans, and many are currently perplexed as to how she became engaged after recently lamenting her single status.

Recent turn of events have shown that DJ Cuppy is now officially engaged to her 30-year-old British professional boxer partner, Taylor, and has taken herself off the market.

Pulse Nigeria

While the facts of the event are unknown because neither DJ Cuppy nor her boyfriend have issued a statement, numerous sources maintain that Cuppy is engaged.

Watch Video: