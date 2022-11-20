RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dj Cuppy is engaged to British boxer, Ryan Taylor

Babatunde Lawal

Her partner surprised her with a proposal on stage at a Gumball awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

DJ Cuppy, the Otedola empire's heiress, is reportedly engaged to a British boxer and Youtuber, Ryan Taylor.

This came following the release of a video that is now viral, in which the DJ is seen getting a ring from her partner. After getting the ring, the duo shared a kiss to the rhythmic dictates of Bruno Mars' 'Marry You'

This development shocked fans, and many are currently perplexed as to how she became engaged after recently lamenting her single status.

Recent turn of events have shown that DJ Cuppy is now officially engaged to her 30-year-old British professional boxer partner, Taylor, and has taken herself off the market.

While the facts of the event are unknown because neither DJ Cuppy nor her boyfriend have issued a statement, numerous sources maintain that Cuppy is engaged.

Remember that DJ Cuppy's sister also got engaged to her lover, Mr. Eazi, earlier this year, a decision that drew praise from a wide range of people, including Dj Cuppy, who couldn't contain her joy as she prayed for the couple online.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

