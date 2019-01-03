The news of the death of disc jockey, Seun Omogaji, popularly known as DJ XGee has continued to receive reactions from his industry friends and celebrities across the country.

The popular disc jockey was said to have committed suicide on Wednesday, January 2, 2018. Even though it is not clear the circumstances behind his decision to take his life, he left a note on his social media just before he passed away.

A number of close industry friends and celebrities have reacted to the shocking and untimely death of DJ XGee.

1. Basketmouth

Apparently, Basketmouth had a personal relationship with the late disc jockey as he expressed his sadness over the demise of him on his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 2, 2018.

"Together...we created some amazing memories, you my friend....you will be missed. I can’t believe that the last time I saw you would be my very last. Rest In Peace blood," he wrote.

2. MI Abaga

For MI Abaga, he thanked the late disc jockey for working with him a few days before his death and prayed for him to rest in peace.

"Link up in heaven.. @djxgee rest in peace.. thank you for blessing me with your talent one last time on the 30th. Rest well now brother!!!" he wrote.

3. DJ Jimmy Jatt

It is no news that DJ XGee was a protege of DJ Jimmy Jatt and his reaction was expected. However, DJ Jimmy Jatt didn't write so much on his social media page, rather he posted a black backdrop photo with a short caption.

4. Ali Baba

Ali Baba apparently still in disbelief over the death of DJ XGee, in his Instagram post said he doesn't believe he committed suicide.

"The Seun I know, from Odo Street, Obalende, will not kill himself. But, in the meantime, Rest in Peace," he wrote.

5. DJ Neptune

In the comment section of the post, DJ XGee shared on his Instagram page a few hours before his death, DJ Neptune shares a note mourning over the loss. It is somewhat surprising to him the news concerning his death.

"U of all people, always full of life whenever we meet. Seun whatever it was I just wished u shared it. this one pain me o I pray God comforts your family and kids," Neptune wrote.

6. Godwin Tom

According to the famous talent manager, Godwin Tom, he wished DJ XGee had discussed all his pains with him. In his message on social media, he revealed that they were making plans prior to his death.

"But Seun you always spoke your mind na... Why didn't you say something? We were making plans... You for let me keep my word bro... I am so sorry I didn't see the pain you were going through beyond all the jokes and laughter and work... I have been crying all day thinking about the conversations we have been having over the last 3 weeks," he wrote.

7. N6

Popular On-Air personality, N6 took to his Twitter page where he mourned the passing away of DJ XGee. He, however, appealed to people to guard their minds jealously.

"DJ Xgee... Kai..!! 😢... Rest in Peace Champ. Depression issa Bastard. Guard your Mind Jealously.🌺💔," he tweeted.