I'm taking legal action - Tony Umez vows to sue people claiming that he died

The thespian took to his Instagram to address the issue, calling out the people spreading the malicious rumours for clickbait. He also assured his fans and loved ones that he was hale, healthy and hearty. He then vowed to take legal action against those spreading the false narratives.

In his caption, he said, "Good day, my lovely people. I need to address this disturbing issue that has come to my attention. There are some unscrupulous individuals who have been using my pictures and videos maliciously, falsely reporting me as deceased in order to gain traffic to their pages. First and foremost, I want to assure you that I am very much alive and well. These false reports are nothing, but baseless rumours spread by individuals with ill intentions. I will be taking legal action against these persons, as their actions not only infringe upon my rights but also cause unnecessary distress to my loved ones and fans."

Going on, Umez advised the public to be wary of those who misuse the power of information to spread fake news. He also expressed his disappointment on the issue, noting that the perpetrators of the speculations only did so for personal gain. Finally, he urged his followers and fans to only accept information and news that originates from him, his official channels or his team.

He said, "I understand the power of social media and the impact it can have on spreading information. However, it is disheartening to see how it can be misused by a few to spread false news for personal gain. I urge you all to be vigilant and only trust information that comes directly from me or my official channels. Love you all loads ."