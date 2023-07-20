ADVERTISEMENT
I'm so blessed to have met you - Temi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi's birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

To infinity, she said. Let the singles breathe, Temi!

Temi Otedola wishes her man Mr Eazi a happy birthday.
Temi Otedola wishes her man Mr Eazi a happy birthday.

The actress doted on her fiancé in a series of Instagram story posts to mark the occasion; her entire story has been dedicated to him on his special day.

In her most notable post, she uploaded a photograph of Mr Eazi in full winter gear and she fawned over the singer in her caption calling him kind, warm and genuine. She also expressed her excitement over the reality of spending her life with him; as they are set to marry.

Temi Otedola wishes her fiance Mr Eazi a happy birthday on her Instagram story
Temi Otedola wishes her fiance Mr Eazi a happy birthday on her Instagram story Pulse Nigeria
Her caption read, " Happy birthday to my favourite person ever, I'm so blessed to have met you. I can't believe I get to spend this life with the kindest, warmest and most genuine person I know. Mine forever. I love you”.

Her other story posts contained photographs of the celebrant, while another cute post was of the couple holding hands; the picture was accompanied by three infinity symbols.

Temi Otedola's birthday post for Mr Eazi
Temi Otedola's birthday post for Mr Eazi Pulse Nigeria

Just in January, Temi celebrated the 6th anniversary of meeting him on her Instagram page, he then commented on the post saying, "6 years, infinity to go".

According to the singer's report in January 2023, he met Temi while he escorted her sister, DJ Cuppy to an event. Cuppy was set DJ at that event, and her sister was there, so she left the two to mingle and that is how their love story started. Mr Eazi attested that he was unaware of who Temi was at the time they met.

The two announced their engagement in April 2022 after the entertainer popped the question and remain engaged to this day.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

