I'm now richer than people I looked up to - Burna Boy declares

Burna Boy made this known in a now-vanished Story post on his verified Instagram account on Saturday.

The Afrofusion artiste, who noted that perseverance and determination can help one achieve the unthinkable, stressed the importance of not undermining anyone's potential, as everyone can hit success.

“Imagine growing up and only politicians and oil men were the ones really getting REAL money followed by the G boys. Music was not even in the conversation when money was the Topic.

“Now, an ugly black musician from Port Harcourt got more money than 90% of the people he looked up to as moneymakers.

“This is why I never count any young people out, because they could be Elon Musk 2moro typing this same message,” he wrote.

Burna Boy richest artiste in Nigeria

Recall that Jude Okoye, music executive and brother to Paul and Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square fame, recently declared Burna Boy as the richest artiste in Nigeria.

Okoye said no Nigerian artiste has raked in more money than the self-styled Odogwu, with his earnings in the last four years standing at about 100 million dollars.

"Anybody that is making any ridiculous money is Burna Boy. What I'm explaining to you is that Burna Boy made at least 80 - 100 million dollars in the last four years alone.