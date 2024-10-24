RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy previews new song at sold-out Los Angeles concert

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy dazzled fans at his sold-out Los Angeles concert.

The 2-day concert tagged Headliners Only saw Burna Boy team up with American-Senegalese music icon Akon.

The audience got a peek at one of the unreleased songs from Burna Boy's next album, which he previewed to the excited crowd.

This is the second song Burna Boy will be previewing after earlier teasing the song 'Empty Chairs' off his next album which is expected to be released in 2025.

Burna Boy has enjoyed a busy 2024 where he made history in February by becoming the first African artist to perform at the Grammys main ceremony. At the 66th Grammy Awards, the Port-Harcourt-born singer also became the first Nigerian to earn a nomination as a lead artist outside of the Global categories.

Burna Boy has only released one single in 2024, 'Higher' whose music video saw him take an emotional trip back to his hometown. The song continued his streak of chart-topping releases as it spent multiple weeks at the TurnTable Top 100.

Burna Boy has made a handful of guest appearances this year. He rocketed TiTom and Yuppe's 'Twala Bam' to the summit of the chart while also dazzling on Coldplay's 'We Pray' alongside Little Simz.

