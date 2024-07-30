Burna Boy premieres new single off his forthcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

In the early morning of July 29, 2024, Burna Boy announced that he would be releasing a new album in a 3-word post on X (formerly Twitter) that had fans buzzing.

While Burna Boy didn't drop a new album, he has unveiled the title of his 8th album while also teasing a new single.

The Grammy winner shared this update on his X account with the premiere of the single 'Empty Chairs' off his upcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'.

The album which doesn't have a release date yet is likely to drop in the following weeks with Burna Boy expected to beat the August 31st Grammy deadline.

Burna Boy recently kicked off his 2024 with the release of the single 'Higher' with which he expresses gratitude for his success in a music video that saw him take an emotional trip back to his hometown of Port Harcourt.

Burna Boy's upcoming album will be expected to continue the unprecedented commercial run that has seen him become a global superstar whose albums and concerts have set multiple records for African music.

On his last album 'I Told Them', Burna Boy featured an array of stars including rappers J Cole, Dave, and Seyi Vibez while drawing inspiration from American hip-hop icons the Wutang Clan.