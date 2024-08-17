ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy richest Nigerian artiste, makes $80m in 2023 alone - Paul Okoye

Nurudeen Shotayo

The music executive said Burna Boy remains the most commercially successful Nigerian artiste in the last four years.

Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]

Okoye made the claims during an Instagram Live session with radio personality, Daddy Freeze.

He said no Nigerian artiste has raked in more money than the self-styled Odogwu with his earnings in the last four years standing at about 100 million dollars.

When the host asked him if the Afrobeats artiste has made more money than Canadian rapper, Drake, Okoye said Burna Boy made between 70 - 80 million dollars alone last year.

"Anybody that is making any ridiculous money is Burna Boy. What I'm explaining to you is that Burna Boy made at least 80 - 100 million dollars in the last four years alone. Don't listen to what anybody tells you, Burna Boy is the richest, I'm telling you," he declared.

The music executive added: "If Burna Boy didn't make so much money last year (2023) alone, he made at least 70 - 80 million dollars."

Burna Boy Performs at UCL final
Burna Boy Performs at UCL final Pulse Ghana

Burna Boy is arguably the biggest star of Nigerian music as far as international relevance is concerned. His music hasn't only transcended the Nigerian shores but also penetrated the global market, earning him several recommendations and laurels.

His artistic dexterity has won him many international awards, including the most coveted Grammy award which puts the Afrobeat maestro on the same pedestal as the best on the African continent.

Since his reemergence in 2018 with hit tracks 'Gbona' and On the Low,' as well as the African Giant album released one year later, Burna Boy has toured several cities in Europe, Africa, the US, and the Caribbean to perform.

He is famous for his stagecraft and excellent delivery which always leave fans in awe of his talent.

