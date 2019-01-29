iLLBLiss has revealed what he and his wife, Muna went through for the eight years they waited patiently for a child.

In an exclusive interview with PULSE, the rapper popularly known as 'Oga Boss' shared how he and his wife at some point didn't even know what to do about the situation and in the midst of their worries, God came through for them.

"It was intense my wife and I were childless for eight years and God just did it for us and gave us a baby at a point when we didn't even know what to do next. We didn't know how it was going to happen, we didn't know what the problem was, we were just optimistic and prayerful about it," he said.

He went on to talk about how he has been able to stay away from controversies over the years.

"It's going to off another decade you won't find anything, God willing, I mind my business, go where I am loved. I stay away from trash, like, Bro they say its make-believe, they say fake it till you make it. I have told you things that mean everything to me. My family means everything, my business means everything to me and health means everything to me and above all God. That is what I'm focused on," he said

iLLBLiss and his wife welcomed their daughter two years ago after waiting for eight years.

