Drums, Beats and Victory: Goldberg’s Festival of Drums & Light Thrills Fans as Super Eagles Soar Against Algeria

Football, rhythm, and celebration converged in spectacular fashion on Saturday, January 10, as Goldberg hosted the Festival of Drums & Light, an immersive match-viewing experience that turned Pako Field, Dopemu, into an arena seldom seen outside official stadiums.

The early evening set an electrifying tone with a performance by legendary singer, Yinka Davies that stirred anticipation long before kickoff. Cultural dancers commanded attention as they moved across the field alongside 100 talking drums, their rhythms echoing through the crowd and setting the mood for what would be an unforgettable night.

Supporters filled the space, their chants and cheers creating an electric atmosphere from start to finish. As fans settled in to watch Nigeria take on Algeria in a high-stakes knockout clash, the intensity and anticipation inside the venue was perceptible. On the pitch, the Super Eagles put in a commanding performance, defeating Algeria 2–0 to book their place in the semi-finals. Nigeria dominated possession and chances throughout the match, finally breaking the deadlock just after halftime when Victor Osimhen rose highest to power home a header from a Bruno Onyemaechi cross.

The relentless attacking pressure paid off again within minutes as Osimhen turned provider, slipping a precise pass to Akor Adams, who rounded the Algerian goalkeeper and finished with composure to make it 2–0. Every goal at the venue was met with thunderous cheers, collective roars and waves of celebration that rippled through the crowd. The match outcome only intensified the mood, with fans erupting into chants and dances that symbolised pride and national unity.

When the football action concluded, the festivities did not slow as rapper-singer Zlatan Ibile took the excitement several steps higher with a performance of some of his biggest hits, sending the crowd into further jubilation. Mavo followed, complementing the energy with his own set, and Segun Johnson kept the tempo blazing, ensuring the crowd’s excitement stayed alive long after the final whistle.

The celebrations continued into the after-party, where hypemen and DJs turned the field into a celebration ground, mixing beats with cheers, dancing and shared joy. It was a night when music, culture and football felt inseparable; a true reflection of how the beautiful game is lived beyond the pitch.

Goldberg’s Our Beat, Our Gold experience was a cultural moment; one where cold bottles and cans of Goldberg were raised in unison, where strangers became friends over shared emotion, and where every chant, drumbeat and cheer reaffirmed the deep connection Nigerians have with the game.