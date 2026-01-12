5 Times Nigerian Artists Clashed With the Fierce Wizkid FC

Loyal, loud, and relentlessly online, Wizkid FC has a long history of clashing with artists who dare to push back.

In the world of Afrobeats, there is no army quite like the Wizkid FC. They are loyal. They are loud. They never sleep. They follow their leader, Wizkid, with a passion that borders on the religious. But for several other superstars, that passion sometimes come with a sharp edge. Being on the receiving end of the FC’s digital fury is a rite of passage that many would rather skip.

From veterans to former label mates, few are safe from the Starboy defence squad. While Wizkid himself often stays silent, his fans do the talking, and of course, the trolling.

Wizkid's fanbase Wizkid FC is one of the most intense fan armies in Nigerian pop culture | Credit: Instagram

Here are five times Nigerian stars decided they had finally had enough of the internet's most intense fanbase.

1. Skales

Nigerian music star Skales

The problem between Skales and Wizkid's FC actually started way back in the day when both stars were grinding at EME Records. Back then, they were like brothers, sharing the spotlight and building their careers side by side under Banky W's mentorship.

But over time, Skales has felt like he's always on the receiving end of some serious shade from Wizkid's supporters. The talented singer and rapper was under the impression that FC had been running a non-stop smear campaign against him, trying to drag his name through the mud just to big up their Starboy.

Fast forward to late 2024, and Skales finally had enough. The ‘Shake Body’ hitmaker jumped on social media and called out the FC for their constant bullying and harassment. We're talking endless trolls, fake stories, and all sorts of online drama.

“Now if I vex start to dey rant, them go say na me dey look for trouble. I’m human. How do you want me to ignore this, and for how long? You can love your Wiz and let me be. I don’t want anything from him. I love my life and pace, and I’m doing amazing,” Skales wrote.

But Skales didn't stop at the fans; he pointed fingers at Wizkid himself, saying that Starboy’s silence on the matter is basically like giving them a free pass to keep up the toxicity. “To think that he has seen this and enjoys it and probably bankrolls these people… No wahala! I can only keep my cool for some time. Make I push my show first. I want peace, but war is an option too,” he added.

Even if Skales insists he has no bad blood towards Wizkid, FC’s constant attack has created a situation when he is forced to fight back in a manner that will inevitably rub off on the star they claim to be protecting.

If you want to be a wizkid fc you can be that but leave me the fuck alone guys.. I Dey my lane but una wan stress me .. I go stress una back since you think you can bully me … more hot music dey come make una continue — SKALES (@youngskales) September 27, 2024

2. Burna Boy

Burna Boy | Credit: X, Courtesy

Burna Boy and Wizkid have been giving us straight-up frenemy vibes for the longest time. These two powerhouses are cool one minute, tense the next. But with Wizkid's FC? It’s a pure war zone without mercy.

Back in 2022, the Grammy winner didn't hold back: he straight-up called Wizkid’s fans "idiots" and "delusional" after die-hard of Starboy, posted a tweet claiming that tickets for Burna Boy’s sold-out show, which had 1,600 in attendance, went for $14 with an additional CD.

He claimed the ticket price and the CD were a ploy by Burna Boy to get a number-one single in the UK. This statement and others tagging him a bad friend for always “bad mouthing” Wizkid triggered the Grammy winner to make the shocking comments that if he and Wizkid weren't cool, he would have smashed him in the face.

This was one of the several times Burna Boy has stepped out of his superstar zone to address FC for whom he has a barely concealed disdain.

3. Davido

Afrobeats megastar Davido | Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Juvia's Place

The rivalry between Davido’s "30BG" and the FC is the stuff of legend, but things turned dark last year. While rumours often swirl around Davido, a major flashpoint occurred in April 2025 involving a prominent Wizkid FC supporter known as Arike.

Unlike typical music banter, Arike allegedly posted hateful remarks about Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi. Multiple reports and social media updates revealed that Davido involved law enforcement, leading to the influencer being picked up by authorities for defamation. This move was widely seen as a stern warning that the internet's most "untouchable" fanbases have boundaries they cannot cross without real-world consequences

4. Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage | Credit: Instagram

Even being Afrobeats Queen and Wizkid’s friend doesn't protect you from the FC. In November 2024, Tiwa Savage went from being a close collaborator of Wizkid to a target of his fans. The trouble started when she promoted Ruger’s single "Toma Toma" which she was featured on. Tiwa shared the collaboration on her Instagram with the caption, “Told y’all this one is special. The @rugerofficial called and I answered.”

The song released in the same period with a new Wizkid material, triggered some FC members to attack her.

On her Instagram post, a Wizkid FC commented, “Dey play, nothing special pass Wizzy hits.” The hitmaker did not hold back, as she tagged them as bullies who are harassing her for simply promoting her work.

5. Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti

The most recent clash brings the legendary Kuti name into the fray. Pulse Nigeria earlier reported that Seun Kuti, the son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, found himself in the FC’s crosshairs. The recent public spat erupted after Kuti delivered a fiery rant in blistering video widely circulated on social media, accusing the fans of disrespecting his late father. The core of the issue is the fans' repeated online claims that Wizkid is the "new Fela" or even "greater than Fela," a comparison Kuti finds "ignorant" and an "insult" to his father's revolutionary legacy. Seun demanded that fans keep Fela's name out of their "petty discussions".