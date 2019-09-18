ID Cabasa was recently harassed and physically assaulted by a police officer in Lagos.

The veteran music producer took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 where he narrated his experience. According to him, he was in a car which was being driven by an Uber driver, when a Range Rover car almost ran into them. Obviously intimidated by the status of the SUV driver, the Uber driver was scared to talk to him.

"Okay, this night a young fellow Nigerian guy driving a Range Rover sport drove rough nearly hitting d UBER I was in on my way back home with a friend! The UBER guy was so scared and was trying to talk to d range guy but typical rich man-poor man tussle, the range guy overtook us and asked police guys guarding a club near bay lounge to slap the driver," he wrote.

ID Cabasa went on to explain that while trying to have a conversation with the owner of the SUV, who had instructed the police officers around to slap the driver, things suddenly took a twist as the police officer slapped him.

"I came down to have a conversation with d Range guy and in all sincerity, we were having a gentleman’s discussion before the police guy he spoke to earlier started pushing me and guarding me against talking to d guy! In a nutshell d police guy SLAPPED me!!!! Then people gathered, recognized me and bam he started begging!!! Sigh!" he said.

The last time a celebrity, Ikechukwu, narrated their weird and worrisome ordeal in the hands of men of the Nigeria Police Force, it wasn't only shocking but bizarre to hear.

Ikechukwu narrates how he was kidnapped by men of SARS

The rapper took to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 5, 2019, where he posted a video narrating his ordeal in the hands of the special police. It didn't end there as he went on to reveal how they threatened to kill him not before taking all the money in his ATM card.

"Was kidnapped by sars last night. Two mins away from my house, taken to Lagos island and made to exhaust my atm allowance or I would be killed and no one would know...Not by armed robbers. But when u are robbed and they are armed fully, 5 ak-47's. Blows to the head and bundled into a vehicle. Isn't it the same thing. And then after u will now tell me our govt is working. Things are in place. Bla Bla. Let me tell u now straight up. I don't care who u are if u are rolling solo in this town and sars get u. Day or night. If they get ur phone. It's over for u. They don't have names or numbers on their uniforms," he said.

Ikechukwu joins the growing list of celebrities and ordinary Nigerians who have at one time or the other attacked and harassed by men of the special police. [Instagram/Official_Ikechukwu]

According to Ikechukwu, in the process of extorting him, the police officers also tried to rope him in on a burnt truck belonging to them. Expressing his fear, Ikechukwu said he could have been killed and nothing would have happened.