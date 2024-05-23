ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Those who constantly retweet other people's thoughts lack spine - Ibrahim Suleiman

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He clarified in another post that it was not an absolute statement.

Ibrahim Suleiman says that there is a difference between retweeting and quoting a tweet
Ibrahim Suleiman says that there is a difference between retweeting and quoting a tweet

Recommended articles

Taking to his X account on May 22, 2024, the actor told his followers to be wary saying, "Beware of people whose TLs are full of them constantly retweeting the thoughts and opinions of others and very few actual tweets of their own. They tend to lack spine."

His post received an array of reactions and comments from users, with some agreeing with him and others lashing him over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

An X user explained, "The beauty of this app is simply that sometimes, someone has already put together what you would say, what you feel, or what you think, and in that case there’s no need to tweet it but to retweet in support of that opinion. People take my exact thoughts & post it here & I support."

"Retweeting is easy. Forming and expressing your own ideas? That’s where the real backbone is shown," said another user.

Reactions to Ibrahim Suleiman's post [X/Edomalo]
Reactions to Ibrahim Suleiman's post [X/Edomalo] Pulse Nigeria

An outraged user said to the actor, "Una go just open mouth waaahhh dey talk rubbish. People have a life ok. Not everyone depends on Twitter/x to survive like you."

Another said, "Hian spine ke?? It's not that serious for some people."

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the train of reactions to his initial post, Suleiman made another post providing some clarity on his first post.

He said, "1. There is a difference between 'quoting' and 'retweeting.' 2. The tweet is clearly not an absolute statement. But na twitter. So not surprised. Okay, this was fun. Muted."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Those who constantly retweet other people's thoughts lack spine - Ibrahim Suleiman

Those who constantly retweet other people's thoughts lack spine - Ibrahim Suleiman

Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Ayra Starr shines at the Spotify listening party for her new album

Ayra Starr shines at the Spotify listening party for her new album

FG bans smoking, money rituals in skits, Nollywood films

FG bans smoking, money rituals in skits, Nollywood films

See Damilola Adegbite, Ini Dima-Okojie, Eric Roberts in the trailer for 'Skeleton Coast'

See Damilola Adegbite, Ini Dima-Okojie, Eric Roberts in the trailer for 'Skeleton Coast'

We are special and make our mark anywhere - Tiwa Savage describes Nigerians

We are special and make our mark anywhere - Tiwa Savage describes Nigerians

All the Nigerian artists who have performed at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

All the Nigerian artists who have performed at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

AMVCA-nominated actor Lateef Adedimeji opens up on being paid ₦4,000 for a lead role

AMVCA-nominated actor Lateef Adedimeji opens up on being paid ₦4,000 for a lead role

TEKNO forges strategic partnership with Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa

TEKNO forges strategic partnership with Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido says that Bobo did not embezzle his money [PM News]

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

D'banj and his wife Lineo [Facebook/Dbanj]

D'banj is 'unavailable' to female fans who throw themselves at him

It has become easier to protect artistes and their songs than before - Mr. Eazi

It has become easier to protect artistes and their songs than before - Mr. Eazi

Tiwa Savage does not have any male actor in mind for her next co-star.

Anyone that's hot - Tiwa Savage on an actor she would like to work with