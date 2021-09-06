RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Suleiman recounts how a close friend cost him a movie role

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Suleiman is currently one of the most sought after television and films actors in Nollywood.

Nollywood star actor Ibrahim Suleiman has opened up about how a close friend cost him a movie role.

Suleiman, in a tweet shared on Sunday September 5, revealed that the unnamed friend talked a film producer into not considering him for a movie role.

"Found out that someone I consider my friend literally talked a producer into not considering me for a role” he wrote.

“I am tweeting this per I know you'll see it. So that the day you cry wolf I will quote tweet this. And everybody go face front. Till then, I am kuku fully booked 😋”

Reacting to comments advising him to be sure to fact-check the claims, he replied: “Lol no worry, all bases are covered and the person(s) the tweet is for ha (s/ve) acknowledged receipt thereof. I do not tweet this sort of things often, but when I do it is always double checked and fact checked.”

Suleiman is currently one of the most sought after television and film stars. Some of his notable features include 'Upnorth' and Africa Magic's TV series 'Tinsel' where he met wife and co-star Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor. The couple welcomed a son in 2020.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

