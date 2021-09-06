Nollywood star actor Ibrahim Suleiman has opened up about how a close friend cost him a movie role.
Suleiman is currently one of the most sought after television and films actors in Nollywood.
Suleiman, in a tweet shared on Sunday September 5, revealed that the unnamed friend talked a film producer into not considering him for a movie role.
"Found out that someone I consider my friend literally talked a producer into not considering me for a role” he wrote.
“I am tweeting this per I know you'll see it. So that the day you cry wolf I will quote tweet this. And everybody go face front. Till then, I am kuku fully booked 😋”
Reacting to comments advising him to be sure to fact-check the claims, he replied: “Lol no worry, all bases are covered and the person(s) the tweet is for ha (s/ve) acknowledged receipt thereof. I do not tweet this sort of things often, but when I do it is always double checked and fact checked.”
Some of his notable features include 'Upnorth' and Africa Magic's TV series 'Tinsel' where he met wife and co-star Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor. The couple welcomed a son in 2020.
