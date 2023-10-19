ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I will support her for the rest of my life - Will Smith on Jada's memoir

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He's telling y'all that no matter what, he loves her and will support her for life.

Will Smith and Jada have been married since 1997 [Getty/Valerie Macon]
Will Smith and Jada have been married since 1997 [Getty/Valerie Macon]

Recommended articles

His estranged wife participated in the Brown Lecture series at the Enoch Pratt Library in Baltimore yesterday Wednesday, October 18, 2023, where she discussed her memoir coming out this month. At some point during the program, Will and their children Willow and Jada joined her onstage.

Will, who had been silent up until now, let the public know that he loves Jada no matter what comes their way and he would continue to support her for the rest of his days. Clearly unphased by the drama that ensued after Jada's numerous revelations about their marriage, he noted that she is his very best friend and he's sticking by her.

The actor said, "Can you love somebody forever no matter what? Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life even when you don't agree with them? There ain't nobody on this earth except my mama that has shown up for me more than Jada. Jada is the best fried I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up and support her for the rest of my life."

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair have been a trending topic across social media since Jada made the groundbreaking disclosure that she and Will had been separated for the past seven years and living in separate homes. She also noted that the information was not made public because they were 'not ready' and are also still working on their dynamic.

In another Interview, the actress stressed that she and Will had no intentions to get divorced, and intend to get back into their life partnership. In yet another interview, she revealed that their family friend Chris Rock asked her out on a date years ago while under the impression that she and Will were getting divorced. The same Chris Rock who got slapped by an angry Will while hosting the 2022 Academy Awards, for making a joke about Jada. She also noted that she was surprised that Will called her his wife at the Academy Awards because they hadn't gone by husband and wife in so long.

Her series of interviews, bombshell after bombshell made social media users begin to clamour for an official divorce between the two, for Will's sake. But as it stands, he is happy where he's at and does not need to be saved.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Unleashing Independence with Niniola, Seyi Vibez, more at Jack & the Beats

Unleashing Independence with Niniola, Seyi Vibez, more at Jack & the Beats

Mayorkun explores love & heartbreak in new EP 'Love.. For Free'

Mayorkun explores love & heartbreak in new EP 'Love.. For Free'

I will support her for the rest of my life - Will Smith on Jada's memoir

I will support her for the rest of my life - Will Smith on Jada's memoir

5 highly anticipated Nigerian movies headed to AFRIFF 2023

5 highly anticipated Nigerian movies headed to AFRIFF 2023

BNXN breaks down each track on his debut LP 'Sincerely, Benson'

BNXN breaks down each track on his debut LP 'Sincerely, Benson'

'BBNaija' lovers Soma and Angel unfollow each other on Instagram

'BBNaija' lovers Soma and Angel unfollow each other on Instagram

Styl Plus - 'Expressions': Celebrating an Afrobeats Classic [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Styl Plus - 'Expressions': Celebrating an Afrobeats Classic [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Court orders OAP Dotun to keep D'banj's name out of his mouth

Court orders OAP Dotun to keep D'banj's name out of his mouth

Afrobeats star Orezi releases new exciting EP 'Chocolate Daddy'

Afrobeats star Orezi releases new exciting EP 'Chocolate Daddy'

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and Chioma are parents once again, and this time to a cute pair of twins.

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

Mohbad was popularly known for his song KPK/Ko po ke (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Mohbad passed away 1 month ago, here is what has happened since then

Mohbads remains have also not been released since the autopsy was completed

CCTV camera in Mohbad's house was never connected to work — Iyabo Ojo

Davido and Chioma were shaking when they learned that they were having twins

Davido, Chioma were shaking when they found out they were expecting twin babies