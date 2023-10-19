I will support her for the rest of my life - Will Smith on Jada's memoir

His estranged wife participated in the Brown Lecture series at the Enoch Pratt Library in Baltimore yesterday Wednesday, October 18, 2023, where she discussed her memoir coming out this month. At some point during the program, Will and their children Willow and Jada joined her onstage.

Will, who had been silent up until now, let the public know that he loves Jada no matter what comes their way and he would continue to support her for the rest of his days. Clearly unphased by the drama that ensued after Jada's numerous revelations about their marriage, he noted that she is his very best friend and he's sticking by her.

The actor said, "Can you love somebody forever no matter what? Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life even when you don't agree with them? There ain't nobody on this earth except my mama that has shown up for me more than Jada. Jada is the best fried I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up and support her for the rest of my life."

The pair have been a trending topic across social media since Jada made the groundbreaking disclosure that she and Will had been separated for the past seven years and living in separate homes. She also noted that the information was not made public because they were 'not ready' and are also still working on their dynamic.

In another Interview, the actress stressed that she and Will had no intentions to get divorced, and intend to get back into their life partnership. In yet another interview, she revealed that their family friend Chris Rock asked her out on a date years ago while under the impression that she and Will were getting divorced. The same Chris Rock who got slapped by an angry Will while hosting the 2022 Academy Awards, for making a joke about Jada. She also noted that she was surprised that Will called her his wife at the Academy Awards because they hadn't gone by husband and wife in so long.