I was so shy - Ayra Starr describes her first time meeting Don Jazzy

The 21-year-old declared that her record label boss, Don Jazzy is “the coolest person ever" during the interview where she recounted her first time meeting him after he contacted her to sign her into the Mavins record label.

She admitted that she was initially shy when she met the successful music producer but as time went on, she realised that he was a calm and cool person.

In her words, “I remember the first time meeting him, I was just so shy. I would be in the studio with my brother and if he leaves the room, we look at each other and scream, ‘Oh, my God!’ But when I met him, he was the coolest person ever. He just wanted to speak to me, to understand where my mind was. He saw that I wanted it so much."

Continuing, the singer expressed gratitude to the manager, thanking him for his guidance throughout her career so far, saying, "There's guidance, and I appreciate it so much because I don't know everything."

Ayra also detailed her experience during her first year making music, highlighting how much creative freedom she was given to choose her sound.

She said, “My first year recording music Jazzy left me in the studio and he said, ‘Just make music.’ He didn’t say, ‘Make this type of music or sing about this.’ Everything was left up to me and I discovered myself. I feel like I'm still discovering my sound.”

