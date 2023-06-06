The sports category has moved to a new website.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr teases new single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ayra Starr has teased a new single during an Instagram live session.

The Mavin signee is enjoying a fine run in 2023 as her hit single 'Rush' continues to perform well on the charts and her only release of the year 'Sability' also enjoyed impressive success. She is set to continue her fine form as he teased a new single on an Instagram live session on June 5, 2023.

The single previewed on over 8,000 live viewers, had a fast-paced Amapiano beat and Ayra trademark captivating melody that has resonated with listeners. The single is likely to be her next release she aims to kick off the second half of the year on a strong note.

Ayra Starr has been on tour for the most part of year and she has thrilled fans in several countries to her music. She also recently featured on Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack album movie alongside Omah Lay and Wizkid.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

