Yul Edochie's wife reacts to his apology by maintaining anti-polygamy stance

The entrepreneur took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 23, 2022, where she reacted to a recent public apology by her husband.

On December 21, the actor penned a long apology to his wife May, saying that no one should be forced into polygamy.

Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to share picture of his wife and captioned it with his apology.

Reacting to this apology, May maintains that she has forgiven her husband but that she cannot change her view about polygamy.

In her words: "I strongly believe that mistakes are a major part of human existence. It is our response to these errors that count. In other words, forgiveness is one thing, and righting a wrong is another.

Forgiveness is the highest, most beautiful form of love for me. There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love. Hence, my ability to forgive the mistakes of the past, present, and future with respect to the issue on ground is in the interest of my mental health and inner peace."

The mother of four went on to say that she has decided to focus on love because hatred is a huge burden. She also stated that anyone can choose to practise polygamy, but no one should ever be forced to.

"I decided to stick to love...Hate is too great a burden to bear. I am still very much incapable of hating anyone, let alone the father of my children. The fact remains that anyone can choose to practice polgamy, but can't be impelled to accept what was never bargained for," she wrote.

Explaining the reason for her stance, May said that polygamy is against her belief, faith and values.

"To reaffirm my stands, I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy, which goes against my beliefs, faith, and values. I will not be numbered in a home that we started building with love, faith, tears, hopes, and prayers in a Catholic marriage of 18 years following a long term premarital relationship."

She also appealed that, for the sake of their children, an end should be put to the constant postings on social media about her marriage.

This is also a passionate appeal to put an END to the constant “show” on the social media space where our kids are growing into unless it is absolutely necessary. Let's prevent our lovely children from all the incessant drama series that might take a toll on them directly or indirectly amongst their peers."