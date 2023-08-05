Pete Edochie dubs Genevieve Nnaji as his favourite on-screen daughter

Speaking with media personality and Youtuber Chude Jideonwo, the veteran touched on the subject of his onscreen daughters, referring to Nnaji as the one he loved the most.

Describing her as 'exceptionally brilliant he said, "Of all the girls who have played my daughters in films, somehow. I look at it's Genevieve I think I love most, I come to look at her as a daughter and she sees me as a father. she's a very brilliant lady, exceptionally brilliant lady."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor played her father in numerous films, the most noteworthy being Lionheart released in 2018. Going further he expressed his concern over not hearing from her and being unable to reach her, stating that he called her and received no response.

In his words, "I haven't heard a lot from her lately, ever since I heard that she was a little disturbed; I don't know whether it's true. I hope that one day she calls me and says 'Look, I'm okay'. I won't try calling her again, I tried."

It’s hard to find a lady who’s naturally beautiful – Pete Edochie laments Pulse Ghana

The stunning and talented actress has been incognito since March of 2022 after uploading cryptic posts on her page. Afterwards, there were reports that she was struggling with her mental health.

She soon deleted all her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone before going off social media. The actress, however, showed up at the 2022 edition of the Creative Africa Nexus as one of the speakers of the events in November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT