ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I was depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university - Crayon

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Being the first child of his parents, he also felt the weight of the financial constraints at home at the time.

Crayon had a depressive episode in 2015 because he did not gain university admission like his peers (MAVIN/Blowtime)
Crayon had a depressive episode in 2015 because he did not gain university admission like his peers (MAVIN/Blowtime)

Recommended articles

Charles Chibueze Chukwu, professionally known as Crayon made this disclosure during an interview with Cool FM. He explained how being unable to get it the higher institution affected his mental health, noting that he felt left out because all his friends were gaining admission and he wasn't.

In his words, "I think it was because I couldn't get into the University. All my friends were in school and at the time I was really close with my friends and I was the youngest of all my friends. Whenever they were around, it was always fun but everybody got admission into the university. Some were in Ghana, some were in Benin".

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on, the 22-year-old stressed how boring and lonely it became after his friends took off to their various universities. Being alone and having no passion projects took a toll on his mental health. The fact that he wasn't passing his JAMB also affected him, as he had to write it five different times.

He added, "So it was just me alone in the hood and it was so boring. I had nowhere to go and nothing to do. Even my footballing career wasn't taking off at the time."

The singer even disclosed that he was a football player, before his big break in music. He did, however, note that he hit a wall in his career because of various corrupt practices in the field here in Nigeria. This also added to the dogpile of issues leading to his downward spiraling mantel health.

Thankfully, he got his big break in his music career in May 2019, after the entertainer got signed to Blowtime Entertainment, an imprint of Mavin Records.

See the full interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university - Crayon

I was depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university - Crayon

Funke Akindele parties as she celebrates her 46th birthday

Funke Akindele parties as she celebrates her 46th birthday

Frodd sends loving message to his wife on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Frodd sends loving message to his wife on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey's journey to acting was filled with fear

Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey's journey to acting was filled with fear

Kaestyle & LeriQ offer brilliant parts of themselves on 'Asylum' EP

Kaestyle & LeriQ offer brilliant parts of themselves on 'Asylum' EP

Sound Sultan was one of the nicest people I ever met - 2face

Sound Sultan was one of the nicest people I ever met - 2face

They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

What we know so far about Jade Osiberu's upcoming movie 'Everything Scatter'

What we know so far about Jade Osiberu's upcoming movie 'Everything Scatter'

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants NYSC scrapped

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants NYSC scrapped

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Simi strongly condemned 'Big Brother Naija' star Seyi Awolowo for his comments made during the show.

He needs to be flogged - Simi drags 'BBNaija All Stars' housemate Seyi

Tiwa Savage advices women to date men who would treat them to luxurious things

It's better to cry with your Birkin - Tiwa Savage has a message for women

OJ Blaq

Ghanaian celebrities who died at the peak of their prime

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has tragically lost his mother [Cable NG]

Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away