I was depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university - Crayon

Charles Chibueze Chukwu, professionally known as Crayon made this disclosure during an interview with Cool FM. He explained how being unable to get it the higher institution affected his mental health, noting that he felt left out because all his friends were gaining admission and he wasn't.

In his words, "I think it was because I couldn't get into the University. All my friends were in school and at the time I was really close with my friends and I was the youngest of all my friends. Whenever they were around, it was always fun but everybody got admission into the university. Some were in Ghana, some were in Benin".

Going on, the 22-year-old stressed how boring and lonely it became after his friends took off to their various universities. Being alone and having no passion projects took a toll on his mental health. The fact that he wasn't passing his JAMB also affected him, as he had to write it five different times.

He added, "So it was just me alone in the hood and it was so boring. I had nowhere to go and nothing to do. Even my footballing career wasn't taking off at the time."

The singer even disclosed that he was a football player, before his big break in music. He did, however, note that he hit a wall in his career because of various corrupt practices in the field here in Nigeria. This also added to the dogpile of issues leading to his downward spiraling mantel health.

Thankfully, he got his big break in his music career in May 2019, after the entertainer got signed to Blowtime Entertainment, an imprint of Mavin Records.

See the full interview below: