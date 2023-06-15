ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I wrote JAMB 5 times - Crayon

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singing sensation Crayon has revealed why he's yet to pursue higher education.

Crayon narrates how he wrote JAMB 5 times
Crayon narrates how he wrote JAMB 5 times

Recommended articles

In a recent interview on Trending on Hip TV, Crayon narrated how he wrote the Joint Admission Matriculation Exam (JAMB) five times. According to Crayon, he gave up after the fifth try which culminated in him working out of the hall when writing his Post UTME.

Crayon narrated how when he was attempting JAMB for the fourth time, he met music producer Baby Fresh who took an interest in him and this prompted his decision to tell his parent he would be abandoning academic pursuit for music.

"At the fourth time, I already met Baby Fresh and I knew I won't be able to juggle school and music at the same time. So I sat my parent's down and told them I want to make music now."

ADVERTISEMENT

Like most Parents Crayon's Dad wasn't excited at his choice of career so he encouraged him to try to write JAMB for the fifth time.

According to Crayon, he wrote JAMB for the fifth time and he was in Unilag writing his Post UTME when he walked out and made the decision to pursue a musical career.

For Crayon, the road to fame was a tortuous one as he had to wait a while before getting his moment in the limelight.

At any rate, Crayon and his family would be delighted that his sacrifices paid off.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actor Lalude receives new car with ₦1 million in donations

Actor Lalude receives new car with ₦1 million in donations

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

Davido opens up about family's struggles due to his fame

Davido opens up about family's struggles due to his fame

I wrote JAMB 5 times - Crayon

I wrote JAMB 5 times - Crayon

Nigeria's tallest man dies after prolonged illness

Nigeria's tallest man dies after prolonged illness

I would like to have Drake & J Hus on 'Declan Rice' remix - Odumodu Blvck

I would like to have Drake & J Hus on 'Declan Rice' remix - Odumodu Blvck

'BBNaija Level Up Reunion' set to air on Showmax this June

'BBNaija Level Up Reunion' set to air on Showmax this June

Davido expresses disappointment in himself for quarrelling with Chioma

Davido expresses disappointment in himself for quarrelling with Chioma

Disney+ invites you into the future in 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' trailer

Disney+ invites you into the future in 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' trailer

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bred recounts how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Burna Boy makes history as he performs in 2023 Champions League final

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards