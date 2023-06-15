I wrote JAMB 5 times - Crayon

In a recent interview on Trending on Hip TV, Crayon narrated how he wrote the Joint Admission Matriculation Exam (JAMB) five times. According to Crayon, he gave up after the fifth try which culminated in him working out of the hall when writing his Post UTME.

Crayon narrated how when he was attempting JAMB for the fourth time, he met music producer Baby Fresh who took an interest in him and this prompted his decision to tell his parent he would be abandoning academic pursuit for music.

"At the fourth time, I already met Baby Fresh and I knew I won't be able to juggle school and music at the same time. So I sat my parent's down and told them I want to make music now."

Like most Parents Crayon's Dad wasn't excited at his choice of career so he encouraged him to try to write JAMB for the fifth time.

According to Crayon, he wrote JAMB for the fifth time and he was in Unilag writing his Post UTME when he walked out and made the decision to pursue a musical career.

For Crayon, the road to fame was a tortuous one as he had to wait a while before getting his moment in the limelight.