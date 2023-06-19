Crayon teases upcoming debut album

Crayon has teased the arrival of his debut album which he shares he was excited to drop. Crayon shared this news via his Twitter account on June 17, 2023, via his Twitter account.

"The fact that I'm dropping my debut album is crazy! I never thought a day like this would come when I dey Teleloju Street for Ojo! Crazy! I'm Mad Excited!"

The album is coming several years after Crayon made his debut with his eponymous EP which brought him to the limelight. He enjoyed an incredible 2022 with his hit single 'Ijo (Laba Laba)' which was produced by veteran hitmaker Sarz and his part on Mavin's hit single 'Overdose'.

Crayon has kicked off 2023 on a strong note with the release of his single 'The One (Chop Life)' feat Yaba Buluku Boyz.