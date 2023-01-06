'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues

In a sit-down with the YouTuber Hawa Magaji, Ademoye recalled how her esteem issues morphed into anxiety.

She hinted that her parents' divorce had also contributed to her having low self-esteem since childhood.

"If I’m in a room with more than 10 people, I start to have an anxiety attack. I think my social anxiety came from having low self-esteem issues growing up, not being with my parents. I grew up with this thought in my head that nobody wanted to be around me," she said.

Ademoye stated that she would rather be alone than suffer the pain of dealing with others.

In her words, “I don’t really like human beings because I feel like they are full of shit based on my experience. Most times I love to be by myself. I’d rather not deal with the hurt that people tend to bring. I’d rather just be on my own and just be around the few people that I’ve given access to me.”

The actress revealed that she still deals with anxiety, and her dad helps her with it, hence their closeness.

“I’m still dealing with that even at this stage. That’s why I’m very close to my dad because [he] was very big on helping me with that. I wet the bed for a long time. I’m talking about SS2 and SS3. My dad laughed it off. My first ever acting gig, they told me they were going to pay me N12,500 and they were going to pay me six months after shooting. My dad paid for my shooting budget of N50,000 during the shoot.”

She then took a trip down memory lane, detailing how she cracked the movie space and got into it.

"My first audition was in 2013, but I got my first feature film in 2014. I did a series in 2015, but the first feature film that I was sure wasn’t going to die on a hard drive and that I was sure was going to come out on a platform, shout-out to Iroko TV, was in 2016. I’m agoraphobic. If I’m in a room with more than 10 people, I start to have an anxiety attack. My heart is palpitating so badly. It sucks that my job puts me in that situation."