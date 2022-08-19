RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Bimbo Ademoye debuts YouTube comedy series ‘Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion’

The series features a star-studded cast including Kie Kie, Mr Macaroni, Uzor Arukwe among others.

Bimbo Ademoye has launched the first episode her A3 Studios produced ‘Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion.’

The comedy series stars Ademoye in the lead role as a therapist comically taking sessions with different characters.

‘Iya Barakat’ stars comedy stars Broda Shaggi, Mr Macaroni, Kie Kie, Kemz Mama and Calabar Chic. The series also stars Uzor Arukwe, Ebenezer Eno, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lillian Afegbai among others.

Meanwhile, Ademoye is set to star in Netflix’s latest Nigerian original ‘Anikulapo.’ The Kunle Afolayan directed feature film debuts September 30.

