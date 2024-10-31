I now need police escort when I drive - Tems speaks on adjusting to fame

Speaking during her recent guest appearance on Big Boy TV, the singer spoke about her journey into fame and the challenge of adjusting to it and having to let go of the solitude she once had.

When asked if she's well known in Nigeria, Tems responded, "I am very famous at home, so I can't really go anywhere."

She continued, "And we have area boys, and they know who I am, so I can't drive anywhere. I used to try to drive before but I almost got mobbed last year because I attempted to drive myself. Now I have to have police cars in front and at the back, and if I want to drive myself, there must be police diving behind me. If in trying to live a normal life again and feel normal, I have to have police escorts in front and at the back if I'm in Nigeria. If I say I want to be behind the wheel and feel like the normal girl, I can't."

The Afrobeat star also opened up about her personal journey adapting to fame, admitting it hasn’t always been easy, especially because of her introverted nature.

She admitted, "I didn't take it well at first, the fame. After some time I just wanted some alone time and wanted to go back to my room and be alone. Even with my team, adapting to having to talk and have conversations was strange because I never had to do that before so I didn't take it well at all. I was very blunt, rude... I wouldn't say rude, but I'd say things that were obvious, but I wasn't meant to say them."

Tems explained how she even used to confront people who said wrong things about her, not knowing that she was not supposed to do things like that anymore as a famous person.

"When I hear someone say something about me, I would go to them and be like, 'do we have a problem? are we okay?' and then I was told that I wasn't supposed to confront people," she said.

She added, "I'm a quiet person, but because someone was spreading rumours about me, I just wanted to know why. Some of these people were like big in the industry, so I couldn't walk up to them. I had to learn everything from the beginning."