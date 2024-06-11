Tems makes history on Apple Music US with her debut album

In another landmark feat, Tems's debut album 'The Year I Turned 21' peaked at N0. 5 on the Apple Music Album Chart which sets a new record for the highest charting position for an album by a Nigerian female artist.

On her debut album, Tems documents her personal and artistic growth through songs that embrace her RnB and new soul influences while she also explores other genres including Afrobeats and hip hop.

The 18-track album has two guest appearances from Afrobeats superstar Asake and American Grammy-winning rapper J Cole.

With her latest feat on the Apple Music US Album Chart, Tems now ranks in the league of Nigerian artists whose projects have peaked in the top 5 of the Apple Music US Album chart.

Pulse Nigeria

Davido's record-breaking album 'Timeless' peaked at NO. 2 which is a record he shares with Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' and Wizkid's 'S2' EP.

Asake's sophomore album 'Work of Art' peaked at NO. 4 same as Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' and Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego'.