Queen Peezy shamelessly made a bold claim on ‘Vibes In 5’ channel that before Patapaa tied the knot with his German wife, the musician actually requested for them to have sex.

“Before Patapaa would marry, we slept together,” she claimed in an interview with Arnold Mensah on Vibes In 5’. “He pleaded with me and slept with me in Accra. That was 3 weeks to his wedding”.

According to her, even though she had heard a number of reports about Patapaa’s affair with his then German girlfriend, Liha, she never thought it was that serious or she would have gotten pregnant for him.

She said Patapaa and her were happy until the “One Corner” hitmaker travelled abroad for shows.

“Patapaa and I were happy and okay before this lady came on the scene. Things got worse when he travelled abroad. Just after coming back, he changed totally… If I had known that they would marry another woman, I wouldn’t have wasted my time on him” she added.

Watch Queen Peezy’s claims below.