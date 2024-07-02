I got robbed in Ibiza and 70,000 Euros was stolen - BBNaija's Kiddwaya

Taking to his Instagram account on July 2, 2024, the reality star informed his followers of what transpired at 3 am and urged caution to fellow Nigerians travelling to Europe, especially when staying in villas.

He began, "What's up, guys? So something crazy happened last night. For the second time, I was robbed in Ibiza at the villa I was staying in. The last time this happened was in 2022, when they stole a watch and cash, but the time it happened was around 3 am. They came in and stole about 70,000 euros; they stole one of the girls' Birkin bags; it was a lick."

Kiddwaya went on to give safety tips to travellers who may be going to Europe, emphasising the need for security personnel and even private drivers.

He explained, "All my rich Nigerians, when you travel to these places, be careful with all these villas. What they do is a sting operation, from cleaners to taxi drivers and the police, everybody is involved."