“Fun to the MAX” This Christmas Season - Xiaomi Unveils The Brand New REDMI Pad 2 Pro Series in Nigeria

As the festive season begins across Nigeria, Xiaomi is bringing even more excitement with the launch of the REDMI Pad 2 Pro Series, designed to deliver “Fun to the MAX” for entertainment lovers, students, families, and professionals.

Arriving just in time for Christmas, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro Series also comes with exclusive gifts, making it one of the most attractive tech offers of the season.

Festive Season Pricing Details and more

REDMI Pad 2 Pro (Wi-Fi only) 6GB + 128GB — ₦352,800

8GB + 256GB — ₦412,800

Special Christmas Offer: Free Tablet Case

REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G (with Dual SIM Support) 6GB + 128GB — ₦455,800

8GB + 256GB — ₦523,800

Special Christmas Offer: Free Keyboard

These Christmas gifts are designed to enhance the user experience right out of the box — whether for productivity, creativity, or entertainment — making the REDMI Pad 2 Pro Series the perfect holiday upgrade or gift choice.

Features Built for All-Day Enjoyment

1. Immersive 12.1-inch 2.5K Display

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro Series features a large and crystal-clear 12.1-inch 2.5K display that transforms movies, games, and reading into vibrant, high-resolution experiences. Whether you’re enjoying festive movies with family or multitasking through the holidays, the display offers exceptional clarity and smoothness.

2. Massive 12000mAh Battery + 27W Reverse Charging

Designed to keep up with the busiest holiday schedules, the 12000mAh (typ) battery ensures long hours of nonstop usage — from binge-watching Christmas classics to online shopping, studying, or video calls with loved ones.

The device also supports up to 27W wired reverse charging, allowing it to power other devices — truly a holiday lifesaver when guests’ phones run low

3. Advanced 4nm Processor with 5G Connectivity

For users choosing the 5G variant, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro delivers ultra-fast connectivity powered by a cutting-edge 4nm processor. This ensures smoother multitasking, faster downloads, and uninterrupted streaming — perfect for festive gaming marathons, remote work, or keeping children entertained during travel.

4. Quad Speakers for Cinematic Christmas Sound

Equipped with four immersive stereo speakers, the tablet brings Christmas playlists, movie soundtracks, and game audio to life. The quad-speaker setup delivers deep, rich sound, enhancing every moment of your holiday entertainment.

Designed for Joy — and Beyond

Whether it’s used for work planning before the new year, creating festive digital art, attending virtual classes, or simply relaxing with holiday movies, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro Series is designed to elevate every moment of the holiday season.

This Christmas, REDMI delivers double value for the one price with its exclusive festive offers ： a free keyboard for the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G

a free tablet case for the REDMI Pad 2 Pro

These gifts transform the tablet into a complete productivity and entertainment package at no extra cost, giving users premium accessories that would normally be purchased separately. For Christmas shoppers seeking maximum value, practical benefits, and a gift that feels truly generous, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro Series stands out as the ultimate “double value, one price” holiday choice.

Availability

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro and REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G will be available nationwide starting 8 December 2025, across all authorized Xiaomi stores, official retail partners, and leading online platforms in Nigeria. Consumers can easily access the full lineup and enjoy the exclusive Christmas special offers while stocks last.

“Fun to the MAX” with the all-new REDMI Pad 2 Pro Series. Whether as a meaningful gift for loved ones or a personal upgrade to elevate holiday enjoyment, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro Series delivers exceptional value and a truly complete tablet experience this Christmas.