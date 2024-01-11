ADVERTISEMENT
I fear that Femi Falana and Wunmi want to kill me - Mohbad's father cries

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He claimed that Wunmi (Mohbad's widow) called with a private number and threatened to kill him.

Mohbad's father, Mr. Joseph Aloba also wants to conduct a separate autopsy at a private facility
Speaking to Max 102 FM radio station, the aggrieved father expressed his dismay regarding the release of his late son's autopsy report. He then alleged that he had been receiving threats from Falana and his client Wunmi, and has become fearful for his life because of that.

He began, "I need justice for my son and I want people to support me. This delay of autopsy report and other things can result to denial. I don’t trust anyone right now. Even with the threats Falana and his client used to threaten me, I’m unable to sleep. I need help. And I want people to support me because the autopsy is going to be done [at a] private facility."

Joseph also stated that he has been scared that Wunmi would set him up to be killed, alleging that she threatened to kill him. He also accused Falana of being in cahoots with her, adding that the famous lawyer had set roadblocks to prevent people from assisting him, among other accusations.

“Another thing is that I don’t know where to live now because of the threats. Yesterday, when I heard a knock on my gate, I was scared that it may be the people Wunmi said they want to come and kill me. And Falana is still on her side," he alleged.

Going on he said, "She called me, threatening me when I was on the mountain with a strange line. She said she can kill me, and I recorded the call. Falana is aware of this. Upon all that, he is still standing by her side. He is even preventing people from helping me. People that are saying the truth, he wants to silence them. He wants to manipulate because of money. And we are from the same Ekiti State.”

Since Nigerian singer, Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, his father and his widow, Wunmi have butted heads regarding the singer's possessions and assets. Aloba has also been insistent on Wunmi conducting a paternity test on their son, Liam. In the midst of the back and forth, she attained legal representation from the lawyer, Femi Falana.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

