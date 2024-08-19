I don't like it when I meet a girl and her nails aren't done - Ruger

The singer appeared as a guest on a Kiss Fresh FM segment, hosted by media personality Henrie, speaking on his upcoming projects and shows. Towards the end of the interview, he was asked, "What would you like to bring to Henrie's hotline?"

"I don't like when I meet a girl for the first time and she doesn't have her nails done. You have to have your nails done, I just don't like it when they're not done," he responded.

Henrie laughed before asking, "Do you have a particular length or do you just need a colour?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruger then pointed at one of the ladies in the studio who had short, almond-shaped nails, noting that he liked nails like hers.

He said, "I don't like the long ones; see that one there; I like that one. The short nails look real, they look like the real nails and they are beautiful."

"So is it that you don't like it when it's bare?" asked Henrie.

Ruger then stated that he usually sends women money to get their nails done when they aren't done. His confession raked up different reactions from ladies on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT