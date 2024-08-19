ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I don't like it when I meet a girl and her nails aren't done - Ruger

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also does not like long nails.

Nigerian artiste Ruger does not like long artificial nails on women [Instagram/Rugerofficial]
Nigerian artiste Ruger does not like long artificial nails on women [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Recommended articles

The singer appeared as a guest on a Kiss Fresh FM segment, hosted by media personality Henrie, speaking on his upcoming projects and shows. Towards the end of the interview, he was asked, "What would you like to bring to Henrie's hotline?"

"I don't like when I meet a girl for the first time and she doesn't have her nails done. You have to have your nails done, I just don't like it when they're not done," he responded.

Henrie laughed before asking, "Do you have a particular length or do you just need a colour?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruger then pointed at one of the ladies in the studio who had short, almond-shaped nails, noting that he liked nails like hers.

He said, "I don't like the long ones; see that one there; I like that one. The short nails look real, they look like the real nails and they are beautiful."

"So is it that you don't like it when it's bare?" asked Henrie.

Ruger then stated that he usually sends women money to get their nails done when they aren't done. His confession raked up different reactions from ladies on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Instagram user commented in agreement, "To be fair, I hate when my nails aren’t done, and it’s nothing on anyone else! Me personally, even if I have to put 1 coat of regular nail polish on. Bare nails are not for me."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'If you position any film well, Nigerians will watch' — Filmone official says

'If you position any film well, Nigerians will watch' — Filmone official says

'BBNaija' housemate becomes father of twin boys as he remains on reality show

'BBNaija' housemate becomes father of twin boys as he remains on reality show

I don't like it when I meet a girl and her nails aren't done - Ruger

I don't like it when I meet a girl and her nails aren't done - Ruger

Ayra Starr, Rema, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Lil Wayne perform at Afro Nation Detroit

Ayra Starr, Rema, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Lil Wayne perform at Afro Nation Detroit

They said that I used my wife for rituals when she fell ill - Obi Cubana

They said that I used my wife for rituals when she fell ill - Obi Cubana

Asake kicks off 'Lungu Boy' tour with a sold-out show in Washington DC

Asake kicks off 'Lungu Boy' tour with a sold-out show in Washington DC

1 Kobo you no go see - Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Zenny tells trolls

1 Kobo you no go see - Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Zenny tells trolls

See the moment Davido's father donates ₦1 billion to Cherubim and Seraphim Church

See the moment Davido's father donates ₦1 billion to Cherubim and Seraphim Church

Mohbad's widow, Wunmi begs fans not to speak ill of him

Mohbad's widow, Wunmi begs fans not to speak ill of him

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ini Dima-Okojie would no longer eat bread cheese, milk, refined sugar, rice and other foods [Instagram/Inidimiokojie]

Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

Chike recently went viral for sending a Twitter troll ₦1 million to shut him up [Instagram/officialchike]

Here is why your fave celebrities don't always handle their social media

Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Shatta Wale throws shade at Sarkodie, says he is focused on houses not cars

Paul Okoye and his 24 year-old-wife Ifeoma [Ivy_Zenny]

1 Kobo you no go see - Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Zenny tells trolls