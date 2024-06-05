ADVERTISEMENT
Ruger returns with 2 new exciting singles 'Luv Again' & 'Make Way'

Afrobeats star Ruger has released two new singles.

The singles released on June 5, 2024, kicks off what is expected to be a busy summer for the superstar who has consistently churned out hit records since breaking into the mainstream in 2020 with his debut EP 'Pandemic'.

For his latest single 'Luv Again', Ruger discusses the issues of romantic complication while restating his familiar playboy stance over a captivating mid-tempo Konto bounce.

For 'Make Way', Ruger deploys a mid-tempo bounce as he sweet tongues his love interest while promising her a good time in his quintessential bad boy fashion.

Ruger's new singles are released under his new imprint Blown Boy which he created after parting ways with D Prince's Jonzing World. They follow the release of his joint EP 'RnB' with BNXN which had the hits singles 'Romeo Must Die', 'Poe', and 'Ilashe'.

His latest releases 'Make Way' and 'Luv Again' are set to warm up listeners ahead of a busy 2024 summer with his European Tour set to kick off on June 21 in France. During the tour, Ruger is scheduled to perform across 7 countries and 12 venues.

