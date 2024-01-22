I didn't come looking for fame - Deyemi Okanlawon

The thespian was a guest on the Celebrity Quickies show, where he shared insights into his career and personal philosophy. During the interview, Okanlawon was candid about his approach to dealing with the fame and attention that naturally accompany being an actor. He expressed that his primary focus was on the craft itself, and fame was an unexpected byproduct.

"I'll be honest, I didn't know this side of fame. I didn't come into the industry to be famous. I came to do the work. The collateral upside of doing the work was fame, and so I quickly adapted," he explained.

Okanlawon revealed that he actively tries to distance himself from the trappings of celebrity status. According to him, maintaining a grounded and centred mindset is crucial for both personal and professional growth. He emphasised the importance of steering clear of any inflated ego that fame might bring.

"I try to remove myself from it because you don't want that to be in your head. As a person or as an actor, you want to be fresh, you want to be plain. You don't want to have any airs. That just keeps you centred and grounded. I know what happens when you let it get into your head. So you just accept it, appreciate it, and keep it moving," Okanlawon added.