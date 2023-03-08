ADVERTISEMENT
'I am an Igbo man married to a Yoruba woman' - Peter Okoye notes as he shuns tribalism

Babatunde Lawal

Singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr. P, has spoken against the tribal animosity stemming from the general elections.

Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo

The artist specifically addressed the relationship between Yorubas and Igbos, claiming that there should be no animosity between them. He supported this claim by mentioning his marriage to Omolola.

Politicians, he claimed, use tribal squabbles as a cover for their questionable behaviour. He advised the populace to show wisdom and refrain from being exploited to further ethnic rivalries.

He wrote, "I am an Igbo man married to a Yoruba woman! Igbos do not hate Yorubas. Neither do Yorubas hate Igbos. Politicians are using tribe as an excuse to cover their evil. They don’t like you, whether Igbo or Yoruba. They only care about their pockets. Be wiser.”

This is coming in the wake of tribal slurs that has permeated the social media landscape, stemming from the just-concluded 2023 elections.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

