'I am an Igbo man married to a Yoruba woman' - Peter Okoye notes as he shuns tribalism

Politicians, he claimed, use tribal squabbles as a cover for their questionable behaviour. He advised the populace to show wisdom and refrain from being exploited to further ethnic rivalries.

He wrote, "I am an Igbo man married to a Yoruba woman! Igbos do not hate Yorubas. Neither do Yorubas hate Igbos. Politicians are using tribe as an excuse to cover their evil. They don’t like you, whether Igbo or Yoruba. They only care about their pockets. Be wiser.”