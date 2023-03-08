The artist specifically addressed the relationship between Yorubas and Igbos, claiming that there should be no animosity between them. He supported this claim by mentioning his marriage to Omolola.
'I am an Igbo man married to a Yoruba woman' - Peter Okoye notes as he shuns tribalism
Singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr. P, has spoken against the tribal animosity stemming from the general elections.
Recommended articles
Politicians, he claimed, use tribal squabbles as a cover for their questionable behaviour. He advised the populace to show wisdom and refrain from being exploited to further ethnic rivalries.
He wrote, "I am an Igbo man married to a Yoruba woman! Igbos do not hate Yorubas. Neither do Yorubas hate Igbos. Politicians are using tribe as an excuse to cover their evil. They don’t like you, whether Igbo or Yoruba. They only care about their pockets. Be wiser.”
This is coming in the wake of tribal slurs that has permeated the social media landscape, stemming from the just-concluded 2023 elections.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng