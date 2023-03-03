ADVERTISEMENT
5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside their tribe

Babatunde Lawal

In the face of tribalism, these couples prove that love truly knows no bounds.

5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside their tribe
5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside their tribe

With the rate of tribal slurs that have permeated the social media landscape stemming from the just-concluded 2023 elections, we put the spotlight on some Nigerian celebrities who have found love outside their tribes.

These celebrities have successfully navigated cultural differences and shown that love is a powerful force that transcends all barriers, including tribalism. Their stories are a testament to the power of love.

Pulse Celebrity Desk highlights five Nigerian celebrities who found love outside their tribes:

Banky W. and Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington

Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington
Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington Pulse Nigeria

Popular singer and actor Banky W is from Badagry, Nigeria, though he is a US citizen. He is married to Adesua Etomi, who hails from Imo State. The couple got married after playing a couple in the movie ‘The Wedding Party’ and fell in love. Despite coming from different tribes, their love for each other has been stronger than any cultural differences.

They are known for supporting each other and showing love to each other in a manner that often elicits "awwws" from many. They are easily the embodiment of relationship goals.

Ebuka-Obi Uchendu and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka and Cynthia [Instagram]
Ebuka and Cynthia [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu hails from Edo State, and he is married to Cynthia Obianodo, who is from Anambra State. The couple met online, fell in love, and got engaged in 2015 after dating for a short while.

Despite their tribal differences, their love has continued to grow, and they are now happily married with two children.

Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo

Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo
Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo Pulse Nigeria

One-half of the music duo Psquare, Peter Okoye, from Anambra, is married to Lola Omotayo, who is from Ondo State. The two tied the knot in 2013. They have two children, a son named Cameron and a daughter named Aliona.

Like many relationships, if not all, the relationship had its fair share of controversies, but to the delight of many, love conquered all, causing the duo to come out stronger. Okoye and Lola's relationship is a testament to the fact that with love, anything is possible.

Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie

Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie
Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie Pulse Nigeria

Popular actress Mercy Johnson hails from Okene in Kogi State, and she is married to Prince Okojie, who hails from Edo State.

The couple met on a flight to France in 2018. One thing led to another, and they exchanged numbers. Almost a decade later, these two from different tribes continue to prove that love exists even in the celebrity space and transcends tribal bridges, rekindling our hope in love.

Timi Dakolo and Busola Dakolo

Timi and Busola Dakolo [Instagram/BusolaDakolo]
Timi and Busola Dakolo [Instagram/BusolaDakolo] Pulse Nigeria

Singer Timi Dakolo is married to Busola Dakolo, who hails from Ilorin in Kwara State. The couple met in 2010 at House on the Rock church, where Bisola was a member of the congregation and Timi was a chorister.

Despite coming from different tribes, their love has continued to blossom, and they are one of Nigeria's most loved celebrity couples. This couple has been faced with many challenges, but their resilience makes them really beautiful to admire.

