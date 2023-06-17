ADVERTISEMENT
I almost sold my father’s Rolls Royce to do music – Davido

Anna Ajayi

The singer resorted to selling his father's properties to sponsor his music aspirations.

Davido sold his father's properties to sponsor his music career.
Davido sold his father's properties to sponsor his music career.

In an interview with ABtalks, the talented singer disclosed that he resorted to drastic measures, including stealing his father's properties, to finance his music aspirations.

Davido recounted the story, explaining that his father, Adedeji Adeleke, was initially unsupportive of his musical ambitions, refusing to provide financial backing.

The DMW boss disclosed that this happened at a crucial point in his career when he desired to return to Nigeria but faced opposition from his father.

Taking matters into his own hands, the determined artist resolved to seek alternative means to fund his dreams.

Davido confessed that he resorted to selling off household items, including televisions, and even contemplated selling his father's prized possession, a Rolls Royce, in order to raise the necessary funds.

Recalling those daring moments, the singer shared, "So I blew up, remember I said that I told him I wanted to move back, but he disagreed. I ended up dropping out; he found out that I wasn't in school for like a year. I broke into his house in Atlanta, sold all the TVs, sold his furniture. I almost sold his Rolls Royce because I was like, 'Yeah, I want to do this music,' but he didn't want me to, so I was like, 'You know what? I'm just about that crazy.'"

As Davido's music career progressed, he achieved a major milestone by securing his very first multi-million naira endorsement deal at the young age of 17.

He shared that the telecommunications company, MTN approached him with an offer of an incredible ₦‎20 million.

At that time, the singer realised how valuable that amount of money was. He had only released two successful songs that were getting a lot of traction and this offer made him see the huge financial possibilities that could come from his music career.

Filled with excitement and confidence, the Assurance crooner decided to talk to his father about his dreams of pursuing music.

To his delight, his father fully supported him and even went the extra mile by constructing a studio for him to work in.

This moment was a major turning point for Davido. It gave him the encouragement and resources he needed to grow as an artist.

The studio became a special place where Davido could focus on developing his talent and creating his own unique style of music.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

