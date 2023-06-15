Davido opens up about family's struggles due to his fame

The music star shared his thoughts during a guest appearance on the ABtalks podcast, where he talked about the ups and downs that accompany fame.

Davido acknowledged that fame carries both positive and negative consequences, affecting not only his own life but also those closest to him, including his children, nieces, and nephews.

He disclosed an incident where his relatives had to switch schools due to the mistreatment they endured due to their association with him.

Recalling the experience, the artist revealed that even his own daughter fell victim to bullying simply because she is his child.

"My daughter even faced bullying in school just because she is my daughter... So, fame has its positives, but it also has negatives," Davido shared.

The musician reflected on the impact fame has on his private life. "I would be dishonest if I said I don't enjoy fame. It has its advantages and disadvantages. I can get anything I want with this face and smile, but it can also be overwhelming as it invades my privacy and affects my family," he confessed.

He further shared how his father, for instance, would come across news or gossip about him online and would immediately call him to find out if those rumours were actually true.

