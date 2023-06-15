ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido opens up about family's struggles due to his fame

Anna Ajayi

The singer revealed that his actions affect his family.

David Adeleke [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]
David Adeleke [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Recommended articles

The music star shared his thoughts during a guest appearance on the ABtalks podcast, where he talked about the ups and downs that accompany fame.

Davido acknowledged that fame carries both positive and negative consequences, affecting not only his own life but also those closest to him, including his children, nieces, and nephews.

He disclosed an incident where his relatives had to switch schools due to the mistreatment they endured due to their association with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling the experience, the artist revealed that even his own daughter fell victim to bullying simply because she is his child.

"My daughter even faced bullying in school just because she is my daughter... So, fame has its positives, but it also has negatives," Davido shared.

The musician reflected on the impact fame has on his private life. "I would be dishonest if I said I don't enjoy fame. It has its advantages and disadvantages. I can get anything I want with this face and smile, but it can also be overwhelming as it invades my privacy and affects my family," he confessed.

He further shared how his father, for instance, would come across news or gossip about him online and would immediately call him to find out if those rumours were actually true.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer would reassure him that those reports were false, attempting to shield his family from the negative aspects of his public image.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actor Lalude receives new car with ₦1 million in donations

Actor Lalude receives new car with ₦1 million in donations

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

Davido opens up about family's struggles due to his fame

Davido opens up about family's struggles due to his fame

I wrote JAMB 5 times - Crayon

I wrote JAMB 5 times - Crayon

Nigeria's tallest man dies after prolonged illness

Nigeria's tallest man dies after prolonged illness

I would like to have Drake & J Hus on 'Declan Rice' remix - Odumodu Blvck

I would like to have Drake & J Hus on 'Declan Rice' remix - Odumodu Blvck

'BBNaija Level Up Reunion' set to air on Showmax this June

'BBNaija Level Up Reunion' set to air on Showmax this June

Davido expresses disappointment in himself for quarrelling with Chioma

Davido expresses disappointment in himself for quarrelling with Chioma

Disney+ invites you into the future in 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' trailer

Disney+ invites you into the future in 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' trailer

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Don Jazzy is a proud owner of two Mikano cars.

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Davido's publicly announced his second son, Dawson

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Zainab Balogun suffered from a medical disorder that had an impact on her marriage [Instagram/ZainabBalogun]

Zainab Balogun explains how medical disorder affected her marriage

Wizkid

Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley