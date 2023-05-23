Davido made first ₦20 million deal at age 17
As a teenager, Davido revealed that he was presented with an enticing endorsement deal worth N20 million by telecommunications giant MTN.
In a recent interview discussing his journey in the music industry, Davido disclosed that he secured his very first multi-million naira endorsement deal at the tender age of 17.
During the conversation, the maestro behind the chart-topping album 'Timeless' recounted how telecommunications giant MTN approached him with a highly lucrative offer worth a staggering ₦20 million.
At that point in his life, Davido acknowledged that the sum of ₦20 million held immense value for him. With just two successful songs gaining significant airplay, the magnitude of the offer truly opened his eyes to the vast financial possibilities within the realm of music.
Fueled by this newfound realization, the young prodigy mustered the courage to approach his father and present his music career aspirations. To Davido's delight, his father wholeheartedly embraced his vision, ultimately going the extra mile to construct a studio for him.
