Davido made first ₦‎20 million deal at age 17

In a recent interview discussing his journey in the music industry, Davido disclosed that he secured his very first multi-million naira endorsement deal at the tender age of 17.

During the conversation, the maestro behind the chart-topping album 'Timeless' recounted how telecommunications giant MTN approached him with a highly lucrative offer worth a staggering ₦‎20 million.

At that point in his life, Davido acknowledged that the sum of ₦‎20 million held immense value for him. With just two successful songs gaining significant airplay, the magnitude of the offer truly opened his eyes to the vast financial possibilities within the realm of music.