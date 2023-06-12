Wizkid, D' banj used to come to my studio - Davido

In a recent interview with the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' Podcast, Davido narrated how he got into music at a very early age and the friction it caused with his family.

According to Davido, he dropped out of school at HBSU in Alabama where he majored in Business.

Although initially aversed to his decision to make music, Davido's father later conceded to his choice on the criteria that he finishes his education. In return, Davido's father built him a studio in Lagos.

According to Davido, his father built him the best studio in Lagos and several superstars including D'banj and Wizkid used to come over to the studio to record. Unlike the superstars that used to frequent the studio, Davido could only be there once in two weeks because of his studies.

Davido would go on to become a superstar even before he concluded his studies at Bell University.