ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

27 years, it really is a difficult time for them.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have split up .[Mike Coppola/Getty Images]
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have split up .[Mike Coppola/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

After being approached by paparazzi from TMZ, the actor politely shrugged them off when asked about the split. He described the transition as a 'Very difficult time'. After this, he refused to speak on the topic because of its sensitivity.

This comes after the news of the split shook Hollywood from its core, given that the couple had been married for 27 long years. In their joint statement to People Magazine, they announced their divorce as they stressed that they are embracing their individual growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Said statement read, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The Greatest Showman actor and his estranged wife noted that their focus is placed on their family, given that they have two children together Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. They also requested privacy during the transitional period.

It also read, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The former couple and their kids.[Calif.Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland]
The former couple and their kids.[Calif.Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland] Business Insider USA

The Australian couple met back in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series called Corelli and he fell for her hard. They got married in 1996 and adopted their son after failed attempts at IVF and an unfortunate miscarriage. They also welcomed their daughter to the world in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackman and Deborra-Lee had always been open about their marriage and were seemingly happy, so the news of their split has broken the hearts of many devoted fans.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cee-C wins immunity in the final Black Envelope game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C wins immunity in the final Black Envelope game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Ilebaye wins the ultimate Head of House game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye wins the ultimate Head of House game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Iyabo Ojo calls for peaceful protest over Mohbad's death, cries for justice

Iyabo Ojo calls for peaceful protest over Mohbad's death, cries for justice

A guide to understanding royalties and catalogues in Music

A guide to understanding royalties and catalogues in Music

Captain Jack Rum is a proud sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Captain Jack Rum is a proud sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

The police force officially launch investigation into Mohbad's death

The police force officially launch investigation into Mohbad's death

Mohbad just died and people are already moving on - Omah Lay

Mohbad just died and people are already moving on - Omah Lay

Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen

Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad has sadly passed away. (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Sammy Larry attests that he is innocent [The Discoverer Nigeria]

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

Mohbad's partner of 10 years cries for help over his loss [Instagram/_c33why_

He struggled till death - Mohbad's widow Omowunmi mourns her late husband

DJ Kaywise uploads a cryptic post on his Instagram. (Instagram/DJKaywise)

'I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight,' DJ Kaywise's Instagram post worries fans