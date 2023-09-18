Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

After being approached by paparazzi from TMZ, the actor politely shrugged them off when asked about the split. He described the transition as a 'Very difficult time'. After this, he refused to speak on the topic because of its sensitivity.

This comes after the news of the split shook Hollywood from its core, given that the couple had been married for 27 long years. In their joint statement to People Magazine, they announced their divorce as they stressed that they are embracing their individual growth.

Said statement read, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The Greatest Showman actor and his estranged wife noted that their focus is placed on their family, given that they have two children together Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. They also requested privacy during the transitional period.

It also read, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Business Insider USA

The Australian couple met back in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series called Corelli and he fell for her hard. They got married in 1996 and adopted their son after failed attempts at IVF and an unfortunate miscarriage. They also welcomed their daughter to the world in 2005.

