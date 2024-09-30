ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here's how you can respect a celebrity's personal space when taking pictures

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Remember, even though they are popular, they are human beings too so boundaries are crucial.

Remember to keep your association with your fave mindful and respectful [Cindy Ord/Getty Images]
Remember to keep your association with your fave mindful and respectful [Cindy Ord/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Most recently, Nigerian singer Asake faced backlash after reportedly damaging a fan's iPhone 16 Pro Max during a picture-taking attempt.

This incident, amongst many others, underscores the need for fans to approach celebrities with respect and mindfulness. Here are some guidelines to keep in mind when trying to make lifelong memories with your faves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though spotting your favourite celebrity can be exciting and thrilling, you cannot just rush at them. They're human too and can also be easily frightened, so to avoid getting sucker punched or worse, always start by politely asking if you can take a picture. A simple request shows respect and often yields a more positive response.

Everybody has personal space and celebrities are no different; try not to enter their bubble suddenly and maintain a comfortable distance. If the celebrity seems busy or distracted, it’s best to wait or forget about the picture altogether.

When your fave has given you the go-ahead to take pictures or videos, be quick with it; especially if other fans are waiting in line. Celebrities often have tight schedules and may not want to linger for long.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is very important; you have to read the room! Pay attention to the celebrity’s cues. If they appear uncomfortable or uninterested, it’s essential to back off. If they are busy talking to someone else, wait your turn and don't interrupt them if they are busy.

Boundaries are super important when dealing with everyone and not everyone likes their space being invaded. Keeping that in mind, do not put your hands around your fave without asking first. Consent is crucial so if you must initiate any sort of physical contact while taking your pictures, ask first. If you're too shy, it's best to control your excitement and stay put.

ADVERTISEMENT

Try to approach them when they’re not surrounded by fans, they might be overwhelmed and overstimulated. This makes for a more personal and respectful interaction.

At the end of the interaction, always thank the celebrity regardless of the outcome. It's common courtesy.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's how you can respect a celebrity's personal space when taking pictures

Here's how you can respect a celebrity's personal space when taking pictures

Davido is a legend - Omah Lay hails him ahead of their collaboration

Davido is a legend - Omah Lay hails him ahead of their collaboration

Asake under fire for reportedly breaking fan's iPhone 16 Pro Max

Asake under fire for reportedly breaking fan's iPhone 16 Pro Max

It's family time: Binge-watch these family shows on Showmax

It's family time: Binge-watch these family shows on Showmax

Phyno combines with British rap star Arrdee for new single 'Time of my Life'

Phyno combines with British rap star Arrdee for new single 'Time of my Life'

'Harry Potter' actress Dame Maggie Smith dies at age 89

'Harry Potter' actress Dame Maggie Smith dies at age 89

Weekend Watchlist: Must-See Nollywood Short Films

Weekend Watchlist: Must-See Nollywood Short Films

Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

I have a true sister in you - Sharon Ooja wishes Beverly Osu happy birthday

I have a true sister in you - Sharon Ooja wishes Beverly Osu happy birthday

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema dismisses the 'devil worship' speculations [Instagram/heisrema]

Nigerian singer Rema reacts to 'devil worship' claims

Bovi calls on the police to intervene on behalf of the child.

Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

Ali Baba

Ali Baba says Northern elites are responsible for the way things are in Nigeria

Sharon Ooja [Instagram/Sharonooja]

I have a true sister in you - Sharon Ooja wishes Beverly Osu happy birthday