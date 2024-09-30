Asake under fire for reportedly breaking fan's iPhone 16 Pro Max

It all began on September 29, 2024, when a fan named Adeoti posted a video to TikTok, showing the moment he tried to get a picture with the star. In the video, Asake pushed the phone onto the ground and stomped on it, causing significant damage.

"@asakemusic You broke my iPhone 16 pro Max it's not because they pissed off inside the nightclub that you are going to react like that towards a fan. anyway I still love you," Adeoti wrote.

The video quickly went viral and sparked reactions on social media, with many slamming Asake for breaking the fan's phone. Comments ranged from disappointment to outrage, with some suggesting that the incident reflected a broader issue of how celebrities treat their fans. However, in a separate post, Adeoti stressed that he remains Asake's fan and loves him still; which also garnered reactions from others.

An Instagram user slammed the singer, saying, "A gutter behaviour. Person u suppose deck bro to bro," and another outraged fan asked, "Would he do that if that fan was a white boy? No! Black man and power show on their fellow blacks is never ending."

Others reflected on the singer's rise to fame, reminding him of his humble beginnings., "People forget easily where they're coming from. I'm sure Asake at one point in his life wanted to take pictures with celebrities too. How do you treat a fellow human being like that?? Kai!!!"

Some people also slammed the eager fan,"When you people would be acting as if you’re not loved at home around these celebrities 😂😂😂," "Anyway I still love you”???!! Someone treats you like that and 😒….. anyways to each his own. Ire ooooo."

