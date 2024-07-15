RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here's how Nigerian celebrities reacted to Donald Trump's assassination attempt

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

World leaders also condemned the assassination attempt.

Here's how Charly Boy and other Nigerian celebrities reacted.
Social media users responded to the attempt on his life in hundreds of thousands of ways, with some expressing relief that it was futile, others condemning the attack and some raising doubts about its authenticity.

Here is how Nigerian celebrities reacted to the news:

After hearing the news, Nigerian singer and socialite Charly Boy took to Instagram to express his skepticism about the attempt, stressing that the shooting did not add up.

He wrote, "America Wonder. There is something about dis Trumps alleged Assassination dat don’t add up for me; something about all dis mess smells of a Maga setup. I Don’t fucking trust Trump."

Charly Boy shared questions that plagued him about the assassination attempt, "1. Why was a rooftop with a direct line of sight 148 yards from the stage left unsecured to begin with? 2. Was Trump really hit by a bullet dat merely grazed his ear or by glass fragments from god knows where? 3. Was dis an intentional cut? Abegi Americans make una Investigate dis mater wella."

He continued, "4. The con man strike again? 5. Did they find a Mugu they encouraged and assisted him to shoot the target person and then they make sure that guy gets killed so he can’t talk about it? These are the questions that have overwhelmed me since morning. Can anybody help me with answers?"

Charly Boy was not the only celebrity who questioned the realness of the attempt; legendary singer 2Baba also expressed his belief that the shooting was a setup.

In his Instagram story post, the singer posted the video showing the exact moment Trump's ear was grazed and wrote, "I go shock if I'm wrong, but this shit na pure package."

Popular Nigerian celebrity Toyin Lawani also expressed her disbelief in the authenticity of the assassination attempt, calling Trump an 'actor'. On Instagram, she commented on a blog post about Trump's close call with death, saying, "And the best actor of the year goes to...T Baby!!"

Singer Skales was simply astounded by the news, commenting "Wow" on a blog post on Instagram.

Here's how Nigerian celebrities reacted to Donald Trump's assassination attempt

