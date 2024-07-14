ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Violence has no place in democracy' - Tinubu condemns attempt on Trump's life

Nurudeen Shotayo

Trump escaped death by the whiskers during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania where a shooter aimed multiple shots at him.

Violence has no place in democracy, Tinubu condemns attempt on Trump's life
Violence has no place in democracy, Tinubu condemns attempt on Trump's life

Recommended articles

Trump was shot at multiple times by a gunman while making a speech at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The former President was seen clutching his head as the gunshots rang out at the event. He swiftly lay down before Secret Service agents swarmed over him to provide a shield.

The shooter, who positioned himself on a roof outside the perimeter of the venue, was immediately neutralised by a special forces sniper.

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the audience also died in the incident, while two spectators sustained wounds.

Trump later confirmed that a bullet hit the upper part of his right ear and sustained an injury in the process.

Blood was dripping from his ear as he was being guarded off the stage after the shooter had been taken down.

Former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pensilvania Saturday.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pensilvania Saturday.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, Tinubu described it as distasteful, noting that there should be no room for violence in democracy.

The Nigerian President stated this in a short statement posted on his official X account, where he also expressed sympathy for Trump.

Tinubu also condoled the family of the deceased spectator and wished the injured a quick recovery.

"The attack on former President Donald Trump is distasteful and goes beyond the pale of democratic norms. Violence has no place in democracy.

" I extend my sympathies to the former President and wish him relief. I also condole with the family of the deceased and those wounded and wish them a quick recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States of America at this time," Tinubu said.

Thomas Crooks on his graduation [caclubindia]
Thomas Crooks on his graduation [caclubindia] Pulse Nigeria

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed the identity of the shooter at Trump's rally as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks.

“Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, is the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online,” the FBI said in a statement on Sunday.

A special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, Kevin Rojek, said Crooks was found with no means of identification, so agents had to “run his DNA and get biometric confirmation.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LG autonomy judgment may experience hitches if not well implemented – Lawyers

LG autonomy judgment may experience hitches if not well implemented – Lawyers

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe

Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe

Tinubu congratulates Arise TV owner, Obaigbena on 65th birthday

Tinubu congratulates Arise TV owner, Obaigbena on 65th birthday

We don't need more states, most of the existing ones not viable - Agbakoba

We don't need more states, most of the existing ones not viable - Agbakoba

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja

Reaction as NCC targets 25% increase in telecom sector to boost Nigeria's GDP

Reaction as NCC targets 25% increase in telecom sector to boost Nigeria's GDP

Food importation may destroy Nigeria’s agric sector, Adesina warns FG

Food importation may destroy Nigeria’s agric sector, Adesina warns FG

'Violence has no place in democracy' - Tinubu condemns attempt on Trump's life

'Violence has no place in democracy' - Tinubu condemns attempt on Trump's life

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [PM News Nigeria]

Nigerians are hungry, it's a threat to national peace - APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Senator Adamu’s solar-powered electricity lights up Kaduna

Senator Adamu’s solar-powered electricity lights up Kaduna

Takai Shamang [NAN]

Former NLC President kidnapped in Kaduna

Ahmad Aliyu, Governor of Sokoto State (Credit: Punch Newspaper)

Sokoto Gov orders LG chairmen, others to return diverted ₦30m Sallah gifts