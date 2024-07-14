'Violence has no place in democracy' - Tinubu condemns attempt on Trump's life

Trump was shot at multiple times by a gunman while making a speech at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The former President was seen clutching his head as the gunshots rang out at the event. He swiftly lay down before Secret Service agents swarmed over him to provide a shield.

The shooter, who positioned himself on a roof outside the perimeter of the venue, was immediately neutralised by a special forces sniper.

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the audience also died in the incident, while two spectators sustained wounds.

Trump later confirmed that a bullet hit the upper part of his right ear and sustained an injury in the process.

Blood was dripping from his ear as he was being guarded off the stage after the shooter had been taken down.

Business Insider USA

Tinubu condemns political violence

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, Tinubu described it as distasteful, noting that there should be no room for violence in democracy.

The Nigerian President stated this in a short statement posted on his official X account, where he also expressed sympathy for Trump.

Tinubu also condoled the family of the deceased spectator and wished the injured a quick recovery.

"The attack on former President Donald Trump is distasteful and goes beyond the pale of democratic norms. Violence has no place in democracy.

" I extend my sympathies to the former President and wish him relief. I also condole with the family of the deceased and those wounded and wish them a quick recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States of America at this time," Tinubu said.

Pulse Nigeria

FBI confirms shooter's identity

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed the identity of the shooter at Trump's rally as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks.

“Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, is the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online,” the FBI said in a statement on Sunday.