How Burna Boy's associates reportedly almost killed fun-seekers at nightclub over a woman

In a latest development, a close friend of some of the men shot at the nightclub has come out to share what transpired.

According to the Twitter user, the ugly incident was orchestrated by the singer's crew over a woman.

Pulse Nigeria

"My Guys came to 9ja from England & Usa Respectively 4 a wedding. I invited dem out to club Cubana a petty altercation with Burna Boy's people arose (Cos of woman). The next thing Bullets started flying, one got scraped in the head by a bullet and the other one got shot in the leg," he tweeted.

Pulse Nigeria

"When we rushed him to the Naval Medic Center they said they had no blood and he needed 3 pints of O+ blood, they said none of us can donate because we had been drinking from the club and then my friend started to shake on the hospital bed like he was losing his life."

The user recounted how the actions of some good Samaritan soldiers helped save the life of his friends.

Pulse Nigeria

"2 Good samaritan soldiers then offered to give a pint of blood each which was then used to stabilize him. The doctor said the iPhone in his pocket which the bullet went through slowed down the bullet making it less fatal, the iPhone saved his life,'' he recounted.

It would be recalled that several eyewitnesses gave accounts of how the singer and his crew acted in an uncivilised manner causing harm to both people and properties at the club.

A close source to the music star told Pulse that he wasn't directly involved in the ugly incident.