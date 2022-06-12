RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How Burna Boy's associates reportedly almost killed fun-seekers at nightclub over a woman

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian singer Burna Boy [Screenshot]
Nigerian singer Burna Boy [Screenshot]

A few days ago, a few eyewitnesses shared how the music star's associates fired at some fun-seekers at a popular nightclub in Lagos.

Recommended articles

In a latest development, a close friend of some of the men shot at the nightclub has come out to share what transpired.

According to the Twitter user, the ugly incident was orchestrated by the singer's crew over a woman.

How Burna Boy's associates reportedly shot at fun-seekers over a woman
How Burna Boy's associates reportedly shot at fun-seekers over a woman Pulse Nigeria

"My Guys came to 9ja from England & Usa Respectively 4 a wedding. I invited dem out to club Cubana a petty altercation with Burna Boy's people arose (Cos of woman). The next thing Bullets started flying, one got scraped in the head by a bullet and the other one got shot in the leg," he tweeted.

How Burna Boy's associates reportedly shot at fun-seekers over a woman
How Burna Boy's associates reportedly shot at fun-seekers over a woman Pulse Nigeria

"When we rushed him to the Naval Medic Center they said they had no blood and he needed 3 pints of O+ blood, they said none of us can donate because we had been drinking from the club and then my friend started to shake on the hospital bed like he was losing his life."

The user recounted how the actions of some good Samaritan soldiers helped save the life of his friends.

How Burna Boy's associates reportedly shot at fun-seekers over a woman
How Burna Boy's associates reportedly shot at fun-seekers over a woman Pulse Nigeria

"2 Good samaritan soldiers then offered to give a pint of blood each which was then used to stabilize him. The doctor said the iPhone in his pocket which the bullet went through slowed down the bullet making it less fatal, the iPhone saved his life,'' he recounted.

It would be recalled that several eyewitnesses gave accounts of how the singer and his crew acted in an uncivilised manner causing harm to both people and properties at the club.

A close source to the music star told Pulse that he wasn't directly involved in the ugly incident.

When the story first broke, Pulse reached out to his team and got no response.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fizzyfrosh signs multi-million deal with UK label, TMS

Fizzyfrosh signs multi-million deal with UK label, TMS

How Burna Boy's associates reportedly almost killed fun-seekers at nightclub over a woman

How Burna Boy's associates reportedly almost killed fun-seekers at nightclub over a woman

BBNaija: 10 photos of Natukunda Precious the lady reportedly behind Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

BBNaija: 10 photos of Natukunda Precious the lady reportedly behind Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

TuneCore announces new unlimited release pricing plans to fuel constant music creation

TuneCore announces new unlimited release pricing plans to fuel constant music creation

Adekunle Gold previews unreleased single while performing in Canada

Adekunle Gold previews unreleased single while performing in Canada

Introducing OD: The new kid on the block asking for mercy

Introducing OD: The new kid on the block asking for mercy

10 Songs that best describe the APC and PDP primaries [Pulse List]

10 Songs that best describe the APC and PDP primaries [Pulse List]

Future Sounds Vol.11 featuring Beekay, Ladé , Ugoccie, Badsome, Siki, and more

Future Sounds Vol.11 featuring Beekay, Ladé , Ugoccie, Badsome, Siki, and more

Trending

BBNaija's Pere's accuser threatens to release his tape with 1st lady of Kogi State

Reality TV star Pere Egbi and the first lady of Kogi State Rashida Bello [Instagram/PereEgbiOfficial] [Instagram/RashidaYahyaBello]

Georgina Onuoha drags Yul Edochie after claiming 2nd wife brought him blessing

Nollywood actors Georgina Onuoha and Yul Edochie [Instagram/GeorginaOnuoha] [Instagram/YulEdochie]

D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style

D'banj celebrates 42nd birthday in grand style

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

Liquorose, Precious Natukunda and Emmanuel [Instagram/Liquorose] [Instagram/ShawtyPrecious] [Instagram/EmmanuelUmohFanPage]