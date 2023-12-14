ADVERTISEMENT
Hilda Baci does not want a man who knows how to cook

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She enjoys cooking for loved ones.

Cooking is her Hilda Baci's love language and she enjoys doing it for people she cares for
In a recent interview, the chef expressed her love for cooking and baking and how much joy she feels when she caters to her loved ones. Baci confirmed that making meals is sort of a love language of hers.

She began, "I don't want a man who knows how to cook. I like cooking so much, like my friends will tell you 'How Hilda will show you love, she will send you food, she will cook for you.' That's one of the things I like to do for people that I care about, especially for my man."

Going further, Baci added that her love for cooking is so strong that she does not mind cooking at any point in time because it's her thing. She then added that the type of man who wouldn't mind leaving the cooking to her is her type.

"You can wake me up in the middle of the night and say 'babe, I want a doughnut, I want a meat pie' and I'm flying to the kitchen to make it for you, that's my thing. For me I want a man that can order me food, if you don't have a problem with ordering me food, I'm in love," she continued.

Baci's passion for cooking extends beyond being able to whip up a few meals. She is a professional who has breaken a world record for her culinary skills. In May 2023, she broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual after cooking over 110 meals in her 100 hours of her attempt. Her efforts were rewarded in June after the association officially announced her feat has broken the record which was 93 hours and 11 minutes.

