Here's how 5 Nigerian celebrities are celebrating Eid Mubarak

Here is how five Nigerian celebrities are marking this year's Eid celebration:

Mercy Aigbe

Yoruba actress Aigbe recently converted to Islam, she announced her conversion to Islam during a Ramadan event that she hosted with her husband.

The actress has since disclosed her new Islamic name Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. She celebrated Eid with her husband in Hajj as seen in her Instagram post on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

VJ Adams

Disk-Jockey Adams Ibrahim Adebola, popularly known as VJ Adams, is a great host this festive period. He provided the food and drinks for his friends and loved ones at his house.

Kie Kie, John Joseph Angel, Dremo, Nancy Isme and other celebrities were in attendance. The media personality posted the festivities on his Instagram stories.

JJC Skillz

Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, is a singer, songwriter, movie producer and rapper. He was born in the northern part of Nigeria and still practices Islam to date.

The entertainer celebrated Eid with an Instagram post captioned, "O Allah, the Most Merciful and Compassionate, we are thankful to witness this blessed day of Eid. We thank You, O Allah, for guiding us through..."

Femi Adebayo Salami

Family man Adebayo enjoyed his Eid celebration with family and friends; as indicated by his Instagram stories. In a series of Instagram story posts, he is seen dressed in a snazzy white agbada, all smiles with loved ones.

To get people in the mood, the actor conducted an 'Ileya' giveaway on his Instagram page from the June 19-28, 2023. The winner was announced yesterday.

Dayo Amusa

