Here's how 5 Nigerian celebrities are celebrating Eid Mubarak

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Our Muslim friends and family have fasted, now they feast this Eid!

Mercy Aigbe celebrates Eid [Instagram/Realamercyaigbe]
Mercy Aigbe celebrates Eid [Instagram/Realamercyaigbe]

Here is how five Nigerian celebrities are marking this year's Eid celebration:

Yoruba actress Aigbe recently converted to Islam, she announced her conversion to Islam during a Ramadan event that she hosted with her husband.

The actress has since disclosed her new Islamic name Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. She celebrated Eid with her husband in Hajj as seen in her Instagram post on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Disk-Jockey Adams Ibrahim Adebola, popularly known as VJ Adams, is a great host this festive period. He provided the food and drinks for his friends and loved ones at his house.

Kie Kie, John Joseph Angel, Dremo, Nancy Isme and other celebrities were in attendance. The media personality posted the festivities on his Instagram stories.

VJ Adams hosted his friends at his house for the Eid celebration. [Instagram/Iamvjadams]
VJ Adams hosted his friends at his house for the Eid celebration. [Instagram/Iamvjadams] Pulse Nigeria

Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, is a singer, songwriter, movie producer and rapper. He was born in the northern part of Nigeria and still practices Islam to date.

The entertainer celebrated Eid with an Instagram post captioned, "O Allah, the Most Merciful and Compassionate, we are thankful to witness this blessed day of Eid. We thank You, O Allah, for guiding us through..."

Family man Adebayo enjoyed his Eid celebration with family and friends; as indicated by his Instagram stories. In a series of Instagram story posts, he is seen dressed in a snazzy white agbada, all smiles with loved ones.

To get people in the mood, the actor conducted an 'Ileya' giveaway on his Instagram page from the June 19-28, 2023. The winner was announced yesterday.

Femi and his sons during the Eid Mubarak celebration [Instagram/Femi Adebayo salami]
Femi and his sons during the Eid Mubarak celebration [Instagram/Femi Adebayo salami] Pulse Nigeria
The multiple award winning actress and film maker celebrated Eid at home with loved ones. In her latest Instagram post, she felicitated with her Islamic counterparts and said a prayer.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

