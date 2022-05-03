Pulse List: 7 celebrities you didn't know are Muslims

Interestingly, some of these celebrities have always been known by their aliases with little attention paid to their real names. These guys have really cool Muslim names if we must say.

However, some of them have at different times expressed publicly their ties to Islam.

1 Reminisce

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian rapper Reminisce was born Remilekun Abdulkhalid Safaru. The rapper who has been in the music industry for over a decade now is one of the most popular and influential in the country.

Reminisce has also inculcated his Islamic faith in his music. No wonder two of his albums 'Vibes and Insha Allah' and 'Baba Hafusa' have Islamic words in them.

2 CDQ

Pulse Nigeria

CDQ may be one of your favourite rappers but he is also Muslim. He was born Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf in 1985 to a Muslim family.

CDQ is best known for his single "Nowo E Soke" featuring Wizkid and Masterkraft's Indomie where he was featured alongside Olamide.

3 Naira Marley

Pulse Nigeria

Unarguably one of the biggest music stars to have emerged from Nigeria in 2019, Naira Marley needs no introduction. However, it may interest many to know that the rapper is a practicing Muslim.

Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley can be described as one of those Muslim celebrities who always keep their fans abreast during their fasting season.

4 JJC Skillz

Pulse Nigeria

Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz is another Muslim celebrity you should know. He gained prominence in the early 2000s when Afrobeats and Hip Hop started becoming popular in Nigeria.

He is married to movie star Funke Akindele Bello and they have a set of twins.

5 Maryam Apaokagi

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian skit maker and Instagram comedian Maryam Apaokagi popularly known as Taaooma is also a Muslim. The skit maker has always made it clear about her strong Islamic faith.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse in 2020, the comedian talked about covering her hair because of her religion.

"Because one of the main reasons I cover my hair mostly is because I'm a Muslim. So, some people might say because she covers her hair, it's a movie set and they might want me to wear a wig and I might not be able to, so that is why I say it depends on what character," she said.

6 Femi Adebayo Salami

Pulse Nigeria

Femi Adebayo is a Nigerian director, film actor, lawyer, producer and Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State on Arts, Culture and Tourism.

He is one of the most popular actors in the Yoruba Nollywood industry. He is also the son of veteran movie star, Adebayo Salami.

7 Sound Sultan

Pulse Nigeria

The late Nigerian music star Olanrewaju Fasasi popularly known as Sound Sultan was a practising Muslim until his death in 2021. We stand to be corrected if we say he was the most popular Muslim celebrity in the country.