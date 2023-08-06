ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Princess gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

She is the first person to be evicted from the show.

Princess is the first housemate to be evicted on the BBNaija All Stars season [Instagram/pulsenaigerai247]
Princess is the first housemate to be evicted on the BBNaija All Stars season [Instagram/pulsenaigerai247]

Recommended articles

Following votes from the fans and deliberations by the jury, she was asked to exit the show during the first eviction show tonight, August 5, 2023.

Princess was previously a Double Wahala season housemate and was also the first housemate evicted on that season, so this makes it two seasons in which Princess has been the first housemate to be evicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show kicked off with the announcement of the three jury members for the night. Last week Biggie announced a change to the eviction process which included the inclusion of Jury members made up of ex-Big Brother Naija housemates from previous seasons. The jury members were led to the arena room, where they were sent an envelope of the bottom three housemates for them to deliberate on.

Here are the jury members for tonight’s eviction show:

Bisola Aiyeola was the first jury to be announced. She was a housemate on the See Gobe season two of the show and finished the season as the first runner-up of the season. Bisola has gone on to become an actress, presenter and entrepreneur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dorathy Bachor was the second jury to be announced. She was a housemate of the Lockdown season five of the show and also finished as the first runner-up of the season.

Mike Edwards was the third jury to be announced. He was a housemate of the Pepper Dem season four of the show. Mike left the Big Brother house as the first runner-up of the season.

Bisola, Dorathy and Mike were the first juries for the BBNaija All Stars season [Instagram/pulsenigerai247]
Bisola, Dorathy and Mike were the first juries for the BBNaija All Stars season [Instagram/pulsenigerai247] Pulse Nigeria

The Jury had a unanimous vote of the Princess as their choice. Ike and Seyi were the other housemates to get the least votes.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Princess gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Princess gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Ilebaye gets double strike for her violent behaviour on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye gets double strike for her violent behaviour on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ibidunni Oladayo's 'It Happened Again' heads to Cannes Film Festival

Ibidunni Oladayo's 'It Happened Again' heads to Cannes Film Festival

Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Here's how 'BBNaija All Stars' housemates finished in their last seasons

Here's how 'BBNaija All Stars' housemates finished in their last seasons

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Pete Edochie dubs Genevieve Nnaji as his favourite on-screen daughter

Pete Edochie dubs Genevieve Nnaji as his favourite on-screen daughter

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys kisses with three ladies in one night [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy and Ike [Instagram]

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Angel attempts to exit BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye