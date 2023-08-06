Princess gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Following votes from the fans and deliberations by the jury, she was asked to exit the show during the first eviction show tonight, August 5, 2023.

Princess was previously a Double Wahala season housemate and was also the first housemate evicted on that season, so this makes it two seasons in which Princess has been the first housemate to be evicted.

The show kicked off with the announcement of the three jury members for the night. Last week Biggie announced a change to the eviction process which included the inclusion of Jury members made up of ex-Big Brother Naija housemates from previous seasons. The jury members were led to the arena room, where they were sent an envelope of the bottom three housemates for them to deliberate on.

Here are the jury members for tonight’s eviction show:

Bisola Aiyeola

Bisola Aiyeola was the first jury to be announced. She was a housemate on the See Gobe season two of the show and finished the season as the first runner-up of the season. Bisola has gone on to become an actress, presenter and entrepreneur.

Dorathy Bachor

Dorathy Bachor was the second jury to be announced. She was a housemate of the Lockdown season five of the show and also finished as the first runner-up of the season.

Mike Edwards

Mike Edwards was the third jury to be announced. He was a housemate of the Pepper Dem season four of the show. Mike left the Big Brother house as the first runner-up of the season.

